Twin sisters who married twin brothers raising their kids together

The twins' sons are technically cousins as well as brothers because of their shared DNA.

Twin sisters who married twin brothers have decided to raise their children in the same house with four parents.

Brittany and Briana Deane, 35, married Josh and Jeremy Salyers, 38, in 2020 after vowing as children that they would only get married to other twins.

Since then, Brittany and Josh as well as Briana and Jeremy have welcomed a son each and are raising them in the same house with four parents.

Jett and Jax and both one-year-old and are cousins as well biological brothers as, even though they were born months apart, they are 'quartenary twins' because of their DNA.

Talking to the Washington Post about their unusual family set up, Brittany said: "Technically, Josh and I are the parents of baby Jett. I gave birth to Jett.

"But really Jett has four biological parents because Briana and I share DNA. Josh and Jeremy share DNA. So we are raising baby Jett as though he has four parents."

She added: "It seemed like a perfect next step because it really does take a pair of twins to understand the special relationship of twins.”

Brittany and Briana vowed as children that they would only tie the knot if they could marry another set of twins, and this dream came true in 2017 when they met Josh and Jeremy at the Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio.

The two couples got married three years later at the same event in a joint ceremony.

Earlier this year, the two couples took their children to the festival for the first time, where they all dressed in matching outfits.

Both Brittany and Briana as well as Jeremy and Josh dress in matching clothes on a day-to-day basis, something that they also do with their children.

