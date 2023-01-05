UK weather: Met Office predict exact date first snow of 2023 could hit Britain

5 January 2023, 11:18 | Updated: 5 January 2023, 11:47

The Met Office has predicted snow over the next few weeks
The Met Office has predicted snow over the next few weeks. Picture: Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Weather experts have revealed the date they think snow could hit the UK.

It looks like we could be facing another cold snap as weather experts are predicting snow is on the way.

After releasing their forecast for the next few weeks, the Met Office has said the white stuff could fall as early as this weekend on higher ground.

The outlook from 7th January to 16th January states: "Blustery showers will follow in the west, perhaps wintry over hills, with a risk of coastal gales.

“Through into next week, a continuation of this unsettled theme is most likely.

The Met Office has predicted light snowfall in January
The Met Office has predicted light snowfall in January. Picture: Alamy

"Wettest and windiest conditions are expected across the west and northwest, where showers will sometimes merge into longer spells of rain, with a chance of snow mainly on high ground."

It added: "Drier conditions are more probable to the south, with occasional rain at times. Disruptive winds remain a risk, particularly for the northwest and other exposed coasts.

“Temperature widely average to mild throughout, with some colder spells in the north."

Meanwhile, the outlook from 17th January to 31st January is also looking cold and wintry.

"Occasional colder interludes may bring a risk of fog, frost, and snow, but generally temperatures will be mild for most,” it states.

Snow could fall in the UK again
Snow could fall in the UK again. Picture: Alamy

While it’s not certain when and where the snow will fall yet, Jim Dale, senior meteorologist at British Weather Services has said it is most likely to settle in Scotland and the north.

Speaking to Express.co.uk he said: "Scottish and northern England will get intermittent snowfalls - but it will be mainly in Scotland. Scotland more or less stays in the cold, or the freezer, while southern England only sees transient cold.

"Wavy lines across the UK can be seen as the polar front dips and lurches."

