Veganuary 2023: The best and most exciting new vegan products launching this year

Veganuary products including food, beauty and restaurants. Picture: MISFITS, Heinz, THIS, Baby Doll, The Bottled Baking, Seabloom, Rhyme & ReasonLa Gioiosa

By Naomi Bartram

The best Veganuary 2023 tips, products and fast food to check out this year...

In 2022, Veganuary inspired over a whopping 620,000 people to try out a plant-based lifestyle.

Now, shops and restaurants all over the country are making it easier for us all to turn to veganism.

While a few years ago you'd struggle to find a milk alternative, you can now buy everything from vegan beauty products, to ice cream and even bacon.

So, from Aldi to heinz, here are are some of the biggest launches for Veganuary 2023:

Food and drink

Heinz Creamy Tomato Soup

Heinz Creamy Tomato Soup and Heinz Beanz and Vegan Sausages. Picture: Heinz

They're finally here, Heinz has launched its first plant-based versions of its iconic Cream of Tomato Soup and Beanz and Sausages.

Fan favourites for over 100 years, the iconic tins are warming, delicious, comforting … and vegan!

Buy now: From £1.70 from Ocado and Sainsbury’s

THIS streaky bacon

THIS streaky bacon. Picture: THIS

The new THIS Isn't Streaky Bacon is a game-changer for plant-based food and has a hyper-realistic taste and texture, even cooking and crisping just like its meat equivalent.

Buy now: £3.25 from Tesco, Sainsbury's, Waitrose

ManiLife’s Cocoa Dusted peanuts

ManiLife’s new Cocoa Dusted peanuts. Picture: ManiLife

The insanely moreish bites are made with ManiLife's signature deep-roasted, single estate peanuts.

They are coated in caramel and dusted with 100% ethically sourced cocoa to give a mouth-watering balance of sweet & savoury.

Buy now: £3 from ManiLife website and Planet Organic

Squirrel Sister's snack bars

Squirrel Sister's snack bars. Picture: Squirrel sisters

If you're looking for a delicious snack bar, look no further than Squirrel Sisters.

They have also launched a new Cocoa Brownie flavour which is delicious and a source of protein and fibre.

Buy now: From £1.50 from Squirrel Sisters and Boots

Munchy Seeds

Munchy Seeds. Picture: Munchy Seeds

Munchy Seeds uses a mix of super seeds in all its ranges, including sunflower, pumpkin, chia and black sesame seeds that are all a source of selenium.

The full range of sweet and savoury snack packs include Mega Omega, Mild Chilli, Honey Roasted, Salted Caramel, Warm Cinnamon.

Buy now: From £1.09 from Munchy Seeds

eatplanted’s pulled BBQ

Eatplanted’s pulled BBQ. Picture: Eatplanted

eatplanted’s products are made from 100% natural ingredients using a delicious combination of proteins from peas, sunflowers, and oats to create alternative meats.

eatplanted.pulled BBQ brings a smoky sweet BBQ flavour to burger, taco or wrap dishes with every bite.

Buy now: £4.49 from eatplanted

Squeaky Bean chorizo

Squeaky Bean chorizo. Picture: Squeaky Bean

Squeaky Bean has created an incredibly authentic vegan Chorizo made with fava bean and pea protein, then cured just like dry-cured Spanish chorizo sausage.

Buy now: £3.50 from Waitrose

The Groovy Food Company Agave Nectar

The Groovy Food Company Agave Nectar. Picture: The Groovy Food Company

This light amber & mild agave nectar is a delicious sweetener with every bottle containing 50% recycled plastic and is fully recyclable.

Buy now: £2.50 from Waitrose, Sainsbury’s, Ocado, Holland and Barrett and Amazon

La Gioiosa Prosecco

La Gioiosa Prosecco DOC Treviso. Picture: La Gioiosa

La Gioiosa Prosecco is fruity with hints of ripe golden apple and small mountain flowers.

Buy now: £10 from Tesco, Morrisons, Booths, Amazon, Ocado, Londis, Nisa, Co-op and Majestic Wines

Bottled Baking Co

Bottled Baking Co. Picture: Bottled Baking Co.

Bottled Baking Co. have just launched a new Duo Vegan Baking Mixes Kit, which are glass bottles containing all the dry ingredients required to make delicious cakes.

For every 100% reusable glass bottle bought, one tree is planted in return, with all products handmade in Yorkshire.

Buy now: £20.99 from Bottled Baking Co, John Lewis, Fenwicks and major garden centres

Novomins

Novomins. Picture: Novomins

Novomins have unveiled their 100% vegan gummy vitamin range, to provide plantbased power throughout Veganuary. All gummies in the range are Vegan Society certified.

Buy now: From £14.99 from Novomins

MISFITS Chocolate Cookie Dough bars

MISFITS Chocolate Cookie Dough bars. Picture: MISFITS

MISFITS is here to swap bland for delicious with the launch of their new Chocolate Cookie Dough Vegan Protein Bar, just in time for Veganuary.

Buy now: £2.40 from Sainsburys, ASDA, WHSmith, Amazon, Ocado and www.misfits.health

Rollagranola

Rollagranola. Picture: Rollagranola

Rollagranola makes for the perfect addition to any breakfast this Veganuary.

Rollagranola prides itself on being jam packed with flavour and nuts – making sure each bite of granola is more than just oats.

Buy now: £4.99 from https://rollagranola.com/

Seabloom ‘Tuna-Free’ Flakes

Seabloom ‘Tuna-Free’ Flakes. Picture: Seabloom

Seabloom ‘Tuna-Free’ Flakes is a delicious plant-based tunaalternative made with pea protein, meaning it's suitable for those who cannot consume soya.

Buy now: £3.30 from Ocado

Fuel cookies

Fuel oat cookie. Picture: Fuel

This perfect on the go breakfast or snack is made of jumbo rolled oats that give you a sustained energy release and a hit of fibre.

Buy now: Fuel10k.com

Restaurants

Dominos

Dominos vegan pizza. Picture: Dominos

Domino’s is expanding its much-loved menu, putting a vegan-friendly twist on the fiery American Hot this Veganuary.

The nation's best loved pizza company has also launched the Vegan American Hot - a welcome treat for plant-based pizza fans who aren’t afraid to hide away from the heat.

Find out more and order here

Taster

A Burgers. Picture: A Burgers/Taster

Taster is a delivery-first restaurant group that works with restaurants to create menus that are fundamentally designed for delivery.

They deliver delicious burger brand A Burgers across major cities such as London, Portsmouth, Brighton and Birmingham which serves up a range of plant based twists on the classics - from a smokehouse supreme to a Chik'n Slaw Burger.

Order now from Taster

Holy Carrot cowspiracy menu

Celebrate veganuary by sampling Holy Carrot's ‘rare’ limited-edition cowspiracy menu.

Available to order until 31 January at Holy Carrot, London

Vegan Three Course Meal and a Cocktail at Wulf and Lamb for Two

Wulf and Lamb showcase what great vegan comfort food is all about. Choose to dine at a sleek restaurant in Marylebone or Chelsea and prepare for a taste sensation.

Buy now: £69.99 from Red Letter Days

Hair, beauty and clothes

Curls N Lengths Mint & Cocoa Ayurvedic Hair Mask

Curls N Lengths Mint & Cocoa Ayurvedic Hair Mask. Picture: Curls N Lengths

A botanical herb and vitamin infused hairmask/butter, which is designed to deeply penetrate the hairshaft, nourish and moisturise your hair strands.

Buy now: £26.99 from Curls N Lengths

Doll Beauty blush

Doll Beauty Blush. Picture: Doll Beauty

The new range of the glow getter blushes are guaranteed to be a firm favorite! The shimmery three dimensional blusher will leave you feeling and looking amazing.

Buy now: £20 from Doll Beauty

Wuka leggings

WUKA leggings. Picture: WUKA

WUKA’s period products tackle the problem of plastic waste and its environmental impact to ensure your period is 100% vegan and cruelty free.

Made from recycled polyester their cosy leggings are the perfect option when on your period – whether you want to stay active and hit the gym or simply want to feel comfortable whilst chilling on the sofa.

Buy now: £49.99 from WUKA

Home

Laundry & Stain Remover Bar

Laundry & Stain Remover Bar. Picture: bio-d

Packaged in 100% recyclable cardboard, this bar is perfect for handwashing delicates or using on stained clothing as a pre-treatment.

It has big stain removing power without the use of harsh or toxic bleach components.

Buy now: £4.12 from www.biod.co.uk