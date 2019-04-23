Mum warns parents over dangerous 'tap out' game played by children

The 'tap out' game causes children to hurt each other for fun. Picture: Getty

By Mared Parry

The terrifying new game has killed children in the school yard

A scared mother is speaking out to warn other parents about the dangers of a new playground 'game' that has already killed a child.

The 'tap out' game was witnessed by mum-of-two, Katy Spence, and is when one person is held in a choke hold with their neck squeezed until they almost pass out.

The children are meant to 'tap out' in the game before they lose consciousness, but the game doesn't always end that way.

Around three years ago, a 12-year-old boy from Birmingham died while playing the game.

Read more: Is the Momo challenge a hoax?

The game has ruined multiple lives already. Picture: Getty

Another young boy from America has ended up with permanent brain damage as a result of 'tap out' and requires constant care.

Katy, from Boston, Lincolnshire, told LincolnshireLive: ""I had taken my nine-year-old son, six-year-old niece and three-year-old nephew to the skate park in Kirton on Wednesday last week.

"I was sat on a blanket reading a book when I heard a group of kids, around 11 years old say that they were going to play the 'tap out' game

"There was a group of around eight of them and they were being loud and quite intimidating.

"I usually would never say something to someone else's child, but when I heard them say that, I had to intervene.

"I said to them that they shouldn't play that game, but they didn't care what I had to say and said 'are you going to stop us?'

"They just had no regard for the danger they were putting themselves in, when I told them that they could end up in a wheelchair they just didn't care."

Katy wants to make sure parents are aware of the game's existence so they can talk to their children about it and warn them of the dangers.

She continued: "I told the kids in the park that if they did start playing I would call the police immediately.

"No one should be doing that to each other, it's just so scary from a mothers point of view as it can be so dangerous."