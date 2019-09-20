Bride-to-be FURIOUS after best friend copies her dream wedding dress, buying it for herself

20 September 2019, 18:03

The bride-to-be is raging at her pal for this act of betrayal
The bride-to-be is raging at her pal for this act of betrayal. Picture: Getty
Mared Parry

She's aired her frustration on a a forum where she's gained the support of many other women.

One angry bride-to-be has asked for advice on what to do about her recent dilemma involving a BIG part of her wedding - the dress.

She took to Reddit to rant about her best friend, who has done one of the worst friendship crimes possible and nicked her dream wedding dress for herself.

Both friends are brides-to-be but the relationship is tense following the dress drama
Both friends are brides-to-be but the relationship is tense following the dress drama. Picture: Getty

The unnamed woman explained that her mate was getting married before her and knew the whole time that this was her dream dress, so she's understandably very miffed about the whole situation.

Explaining the situation under the username 'SoDoneLolllllll', she asked other users of the forum site if she shouldn't let it bother her and just go ahead and buy it anyway.

"I have a good girlfriend who’s getting married a few months before me and we were talking about our weddings together.

"I showed her a picture of my dream wedding dress that I was going to buy.

"Lo and behold, a couple of weeks later she texts me a picture of her wearing the dress at a store, saying that she knows it’s my dream dress, but she loved it when she saw it and put it on and knew it was her dress.

"And she said she figured it’d be okay since I hadn’t even tried it on yet, but she KNEW I was planning on trying it on, KNEW it was my dream dress, and KNEW I was going to buy it."

The awkward situation was furthered when the woman's friend asked her to get a different dress as she was getting this one.

"She’s now asking me to find a different dress so she can wear it. I don’t know what to do, I’m so upset.

"I know it seems petty and it’s just a dress but I feel like she really crossed a line and is being completely unfair.

"What should I do? I’ve tried on tons of dresses and none compare to the one I found online and wanted to buy. Should I get it anyway?"

The angry bride doesn't know what to do about her situation
The angry bride doesn't know what to do about her situation. Picture: Getty

The post took off and attracted a lot of attention, with plenty of women chiming in with their opinions on the situation.

One suggested that if she tries on the dress she: "may not like it as much as she thinks".

However, the majority told the poster that she should just get the dress anyway.

One said: "If it were me, I would still get the dress as it's a dress that is absolutely loved," and another added: "Though your friend will wear the same dress, so what?

"Obviously you guys both have the same great taste and will each look splendid in it either way."

And a few called for the poster to ditch the friend, saying: "Clearly she’s not as good of a friend as you thought she was, which is unfortunate." while another chimed: "Get the dress, but lose the friend."

