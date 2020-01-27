Bride's tiny engagement ring brutally mocked as women compare it to a keyring

The ring isn't to everyone's taste but some unnecessarily mocked it. Picture: Getty

By Mared Parry

The minimalist ring is really beautiful in its own way but it might not be for everyone.

A bride to be's new engagement ring hasn't gone down exactly as she'd hoped after she proudly shared an image of her new piece of jewellery into a wedding group.

She was subject to a wave of abuse from fellow members of the Facebook group who weren't a fan of her minimalist ring, which is very thin and has one tiny diamond in the centre.

The minimal ring features a tiny diamond. Picture: JSV Concepts / Etsy

It was compared to a number of things, including a keyring, so understandably the woman was taken aback.

The original post, which featured a picture of the cute ring, read: "My bf and I ordered my ring online and I am in LOVE with it!”

The ring is from independent Los Angeles-based fine jewellery company JSV Concepts, who have an Etsy store full of lovely delicate creations.

If you're after the particular ring yourself, it's available on the Etsy site from £71, where you can choose from a number of different metals and can add between one and six diamonds.

You can grab the rings in a number of shades. Picture: JSV Concepts

The bride went for one in a yellow gold colour with one diamond, but you can choose from white or rose gold too.

The anonymous bride to be's post racked up hundreds of comments, and it turned out the women from the group's reactions were not at all what she expected.

Women mocked the ring, saying it looked like a bit of tin foil, one saying it resembled a paperclip and others saying she shouldn't even bother wearing it.

One said: "Why even bother having a diamond there.”

Another cruelly added: “So take that keyring off your finger and show us the ring you ordered online.”

Not everyone was a fan of the delicate ring. Picture: JSV Concepts

It didn't end there, as another joined: “It's so pitiful, I just can’t. It's too sad.”

“I have assembled my colleagues of world class physicists and astronomers, we are building new instrumentation so we can see your f****** ring,” someone else said.

And someone else just wrote: “Why bother?”