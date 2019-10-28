Wetherspoon hotel rooms rated best in UK beating rivals The Hilton and Marriott

Wetherspoon has been rated the best UK hotel. Picture: JD Wetherspoon

By Naomi Bartram

Wetherspoon has been rated the best hotel chain in the UK up against the likes of The Hilton and Marriott.

A new study has found JD Wetherspoon's budget hotels were the best 'value for money' based on the experiences of more than 8,000 customers.

The data collected by Which?, revealed that it won first place along with the Premier Inn - which has been top of the table for the past four years.

Both chains achieved a score of 79% after being scored on the cleanliness of the rooms, the quality of the food, bed comfort and customer service.

Beating big-names such as Hilton and Marriott, the surprise contender was praised for its “outstanding value for money” and central locations, while guests also raved about the “huge stylish rooms” which scored five stars.

Wetherspoons' bedrooms were praised by customers. Picture: JD Wetherspoons

Unfortunately, the chain - which offers prices as low as £39 for one night across its 63 sites - narrowly missed out on becoming ‘Which? Recommended Provider’ because it only received three stars for cleanliness.

Premier Inn, which is owned by Whitbread, received a 79% customer score with guests praising it for reliability, cleanliness, comfort and value for money.

The Hippodrome in Cambridge. Picture: JD Wetherspoon

Which? Travel editor Rory Boland said: "If you’re looking for a cheap and cheerful stay you’d be better off choosing the ever-reliable Premier Inn or a Wetherspoon."

On the other end of the scale, Britannia came out the worst with just one star out of five in almost every category except customer service, for which it scored two stars.

The chain - which has 61 hotels across the UK - received a total score of 39% which is an improvement on the 35% it scored in 2018.

When a secret investigator from Which? checked in to the Britannia Lodge at Gatwick airport, they claimed to be greeted by ‘damp smells’ from a clogged ventilation fan and a “grubby” bathtub with mouldy silicone.

An ultraviolet light also showed up stains on the bed sheets and the walls surrounding the toilet.

Britannia has not yet commented.