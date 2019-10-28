Pregnant mum with three kids slams couple who refused to move out of her reserved seats

The mum has slammed the older couple on Twitter. Picture: Instagram/Twitter

The mum took to Twitter to shame the couple for refusing to give up their seats

A pregnant mum who was travelling on a train with her three children has hit out at a couple who refused to move out of the seats she had reserved.

Amanda Mancino-Williams, 37, shared a photo of the couple captioned: "If a mum with 3 kids and bags has 4 reserved seats for a long train journey, and you're sitting in their seats on a full carriage, don't tell them that their tickets don't matter in a posh voice and then say you're not moving and refuse to make eye contact. Don't be these people.

"A kind man offered me his seat. Spoke to conductor who was calm, lovely, and apologetic, said that instead of engaging with them that he was going to move us to an empty table in first class.

An older couple refused to move out of the pregnant woman's seat. Picture: Twitter

"I grabbed our bags and turned to the couple and said, with a smile, 'enjoy your seats!'

"I would always give up a seat, reserved or not, for someone who needed it more.

My 12yo is just staring this woman down. pic.twitter.com/moT5zjtFVl — A Mancino-Williams (@Manda_like_wine) October 22, 2019

"But for her to tell me that my tickets meant nothing and then refuse to acknowledge me? Do people just expect you to slink away?"

She later followed it up with: "I'm already being told off for posting a picture over an 'everyday occurrence'.

"But isn't that the point?

"It only continues to be an everyday occurrence as long as people don't get called out for their pathetic behaviour. I'm sick of protecting a*****s."

Also, I was trying to keep it quiet, but I suspect any witness statement will include that I'm 6.5 months pregnant - something they were well aware of when they decided to not allow me my seats. I didn't want that info to detract from the story itself, but rather you hear from me — A Mancino-Williams (@Manda_like_wine) October 23, 2019

Many of her followers rushed to offer their support, with one person writing: "Well done for posting this! It may be an "every day" occurrence but that doesn't excuse this couple's appalling behaviour. Civilised societies depend on people following rules - like seat reservations on trains. Otherwise we have anarchy. Enjoy first class".

To make matters more shocking, she later revealed that she was pregnant.

She said: "Also, I was trying to keep it quiet, but I suspect any witness statement will include that I'm 6.5 months pregnant - something they were well aware of when they decided to not allow me my seats. I didn't want that info to detract from the story itself, but rather you hear from me".