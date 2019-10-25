Parents rave about £2 chewable tablets that show how well your child brushes their teeth

Parents are raving about these Boots chewable tablets. Picture: Getty Images/Boots

By Naomi Bartram

Boots is selling tablets which will help children brush their teeth.

A mum has praised the chewable dental tablets which show her son how well he is brushing his teeth everyday.

The ‘Kids Plaque Reveal Tablets’ from Boots were recently shared on Facebook who revealed they helped her little one learn why brushing is so important.

What’s more, they only cost £2 for a pack of 10.

Writing on the Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK group, the happy parent said: “Sooo we tried these from boots today to see if my son is brushing his teeth properly and clearly he isnt but I think these are amazing for kids to know how to brush and understand you cant see all plaque.

Boots is selling kids plaque reveal tablets. Picture: Boots

“Now he understands why brushing is important £2 for 10 in boots ...little chewable tablets.”

The post has now received thousands of likes and comments, with mums and dads raving about it.

“Really good to see people using these. I work as a dental hygienist and we use these not only on kids but adults too,” said one person.

Another wrote: “Really good tool to show where people are missing when brushing. I love them.”

While a third added: “I work in a dentist and we would recommend them to parents.”

The product description on Boots reads: “Plaque bacteria needs to be removed regularly to keep your teeth and gums healthy.

“Boots Expert Plaque Disclosing Tablets are tablets which use a colouring system to differentiate between newer and older plaque, helping you to see areas you should brush better next time.

“Red indicates newer plaque and blue older plaque, both have been missed by previous brushing.”

It adds: “Examine all areas. Residual red stain indicates newer plaque, whilst a blue stain indicates older plaque that has been missed by previous brushing. Brush your teeth again until the staining has gone.”

The instructions say you should chew a tablet after brushing your teeth but before rinsing.