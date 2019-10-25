Parents rave about £2 chewable tablets that show how well your child brushes their teeth

25 October 2019, 11:53 | Updated: 25 October 2019, 11:58

Parents are raving about these Boots chewable tablets
Parents are raving about these Boots chewable tablets. Picture: Getty Images/Boots
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Boots is selling tablets which will help children brush their teeth.

A mum has praised the chewable dental tablets which show her son how well he is brushing his teeth everyday.

The ‘Kids Plaque Reveal Tablets’ from Boots were recently shared on Facebook who revealed they helped her little one learn why brushing is so important.

What’s more, they only cost £2 for a pack of 10.

Writing on the Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK group, the happy parent said: “Sooo we tried these from boots today to see if my son is brushing his teeth properly and clearly he isnt but I think these are amazing for kids to know how to brush and understand you cant see all plaque.

Boots is selling kids plaque reveal tablets
Boots is selling kids plaque reveal tablets. Picture: Boots

“Now he understands why brushing is important £2 for 10 in boots ...little chewable tablets.”

Read More: Teenagers can now buy period-proof swimwear, and parents have branded them ‘life-changing’

The post has now received thousands of likes and comments, with mums and dads raving about it.

“Really good to see people using these. I work as a dental hygienist and we use these not only on kids but adults too,” said one person.

Read More: Mum praised for ‘genius’ parenting hack to get kids to do chores

Another wrote: “Really good tool to show where people are missing when brushing. I love them.”

While a third added: “I work in a dentist and we would recommend them to parents.”

The product description on Boots reads: “Plaque bacteria needs to be removed regularly to keep your teeth and gums healthy.

“Boots Expert Plaque Disclosing Tablets are tablets which use a colouring system to differentiate between newer and older plaque, helping you to see areas you should brush better next time.

“Red indicates newer plaque and blue older plaque, both have been missed by previous brushing.”

It adds: “Examine all areas. Residual red stain indicates newer plaque, whilst a blue stain indicates older plaque that has been missed by previous brushing. Brush your teeth again until the staining has gone.”

The instructions say you should chew a tablet after brushing your teeth but before rinsing.

More Parenting

See more More Parenting

The school closed it's doors after children and staff were taken ill

Norovirus outbreak forces UK school to close as over 100 children are taken ill
The brand first became famous for creating period-proof underwear, and have since grown their vision to swimwear

Teenagers can now buy period-proof swimwear, and parents have branded them ‘life-changing’
One mum has shared a genius hack for getting her kids to clean up

Mum praised for ‘genius’ parenting hack to get kids to do chores
The naughtiest children's names have been revealed

UK's top 20 naughtiest children's names revealed - as chosen by teachers and parents

Trending on Heart

A scented candle could've ended her life

Woman falls asleep while burning scented candle and medics warn it 'nearly killed her' as soot filled her lungs
The Strictly Come Dancing songs have been released

Strictly Come Dancing 2019: Halloween week dances revealed including songs from The Addams Family and Ghostbusters

TV & Movies

The offer is available next Monday (28 October)

You can get a free Filoxenia Dinner at The Real Greek next week if your name is Helen or Alexander
Tracy Barlow will reportedly bed Paula

Coronation Street spoilers: Tracy Barlow 'to bed Sophie Webster's ex Paula’ in shock twist

TV & Movies

Aldi's eight litre bottle of Prosecco is BACK

Aldi are selling a six litre bottle of Prosecco just in time for Christmas
Louise Redknapp said her separation from ex Jamie was a "sad" time

Louise Redknapp admits she ‘doesn’t know’ what went wrong with Jamie Redknapp marriage as she opens up about split

Celebrities