This soothing 'anti-nightmare mist' promises to help scared children get to sleep

Parents can now buy a £4.95 ‘anti-nightmare mist’ to help children sleep sweetly. Picture: Getty / Cuckooland

Parents can pick up the monster-fighting formula for just £4.95.

Do your kids worry about ghoulish shadows, monsters under the mattress and creepy creatures in the cupboard?

If bad dreams are a regular occurrence in your household, this brand new "Anti-Nightmare Mist" could be just what your little ones need.

Promising to fight off "shadow monsters, roaring dragons and goblins", the lavender-infused spray is packed with soothing ingredients that promote a better night's sleep.

Cuckooland's formula fills your little one's room with the soothing scent of lavender. Picture: Cuckooland

Makers of the bogeyman-busting spray say the essential oil has been "developed specifically to rid dreams of all things nasty and scary" so you won't be facing any more 2am wake-up calls.

Just spray around the bedroom with your children, encouraging them to ward off any evil beasts that might be lurking in the dark, then tuck them up safe and tight.

"This mist is all you need to give your little ones a nightmare free sleep," says Cuckooland.

The essential oils fight off "shadow monsters, roaring, soaring dragons and goblins". Picture: Getty

The "top secret formula" is perfect for any kind of anxious angel, according to the online store, and will set parents back less than a fiver.

For just £4.95, your babies will be able to enjoy blissful nights of "sleep and happy thoughts".

If you've had no luck and the "Anti-Nightmare Mist" is out of stock, the brand has written a guide on how to make your own monster-fighting formula at home.

