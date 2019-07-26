What's the deadline for renewing tax credits and how do you apply through HMRC?

The tax deadline is right around the corner. Picture: Getty

By Mared Parry

You'll need to be quick if you want to file it in time.

Submitting a tax credit application is incredibly important if you want to renew your credits and receive your money.

You could get in some financial trouble and be left without you forget to file your application so here's all the info you need.

Get your paperwork and the calculator out. Picture: Getty

What's the deadline for renewing tax credits?

The deadline for renewing tax credits is July 31st 2019, but this is only in one case.

If your renewal pack has a red line across the first page and it says 'reply now'.

If you miss the deadline for this then your tax credits payments will stop coming through and this could cause you a whole load of unnecessary hassle.

You will be sent a statement from the HMRC and will have to pay back the tax credits you’ve been given since 6 April 2019.

From 6 April, you’ll get estimated (‘provisional’) payments from HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) until you renew.

Payments may have changed based on information from your employer or pension provider, so you need to be wary of this.

How can you apply through HMRC?

You apply through the HMRC website, and it's all relatively straightforward.

Filling out the forms is crucial, as you could end up with a hefty bill. Picture: Getty

There are a few things you'll need to have in order to renew, which are:

- A Government Gateway user ID and password. If you do not have a user ID, you can create one when you use the service

- A permanent National Insurance number

You also need to prove your identity to the HMRC. Proof accepted include your bank account details, your P60, your three most recent payslips or your passport number and expiry date.

