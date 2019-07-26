What's the deadline for renewing tax credits and how do you apply through HMRC?

26 July 2019, 17:13

The tax deadline is right around the corner
The tax deadline is right around the corner. Picture: Getty
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

You'll need to be quick if you want to file it in time.

Submitting a tax credit application is incredibly important if you want to renew your credits and receive your money.

You could get in some financial trouble and be left without you forget to file your application so here's all the info you need.

Get your paperwork and the calculator out
Get your paperwork and the calculator out. Picture: Getty

What's the deadline for renewing tax credits?

The deadline for renewing tax credits is July 31st 2019, but this is only in one case.

If your renewal pack has a red line across the first page and it says 'reply now'.

If you miss the deadline for this then your tax credits payments will stop coming through and this could cause you a whole load of unnecessary hassle.

You will be sent a statement from the HMRC and will have to pay back the tax credits you’ve been given since 6 April 2019.

From 6 April, you’ll get estimated (‘provisional’) payments from HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) until you renew.

Payments may have changed based on information from your employer or pension provider, so you need to be wary of this.

How can you apply through HMRC?

You apply through the HMRC website, and it's all relatively straightforward.

Filling out the forms is crucial, as you could end up with a hefty bill
Filling out the forms is crucial, as you could end up with a hefty bill. Picture: Getty

There are a few things you'll need to have in order to renew, which are:

- A Government Gateway user ID and password. If you do not have a user ID, you can create one when you use the service

- A permanent National Insurance number

You also need to prove your identity to the HMRC. Proof accepted include your bank account details, your P60, your three most recent payslips or your passport number and expiry date.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Hot weather calls for you to ditch the makeup bag

Experts reveal the reason why you shouldn't wear makeup in a heatwave
The grant means that parents on low incomes can apply for the discount to help out with the costs

The School Uniform Grant offers parents £150 towards their kids' uniform and PE kits
Jane McDonald has announced a new TV travel show

When is Jane McDonald's new travel show on and what's it about?

TV & Movies

A waitress has been slammed by Reddit readers for taking the decision into her own hands.

Waitress blasted for secretly serving alcohol-free drinks to woman she thought was pregnant
Angie leads a glam lifestyle

Inside the glamorous life of Angie Smith, the secret stylist behind Holly Willoughby's iconic fashion choices and £1m M&S line

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Jessie J shut down Ben Shephard live on GMB

Jessie J refuses to answer Channing Tatum questions after being probed by This Morning's Ben Shephard

TV & Movies

Tommy and Molly-Mae make big life plans in tonight's episode

Love Island first look: Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae plan to MOVE IN together during fairytale final date

TV & Movies

Love Island contestants will no longer have to do the lie detector

Love Island lie detector challenge SCRAPPED - and fans are furious

TV & Movies

Amy Hart doesn't want to promote diet products with her new found fame

Love Island’s Amy Hart says she will ‘NEVER’ promote diet products on social media

TV & Movies

Parents are forking out huge amounts of money to make their children 'kidfluencers'

GMB viewers OUTRAGED by guest's 'kidfluencer academies' to make children famous and launch YouTube careers

TV & Movies

Love island 2019 has been on for over a month now

When is the Love Island 2019 final? Here's what date the show comes to an end

TV & Movies