WhatsApp now identifies when you've been sent a scam message

7 August 2020, 13:02 | Updated: 7 August 2020, 14:55

If you're a WhatsApp user you should be aware of the new feature
If you're a WhatsApp user you should be aware of the new feature. Picture: PA
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The brand new feature will come in handy and help those from identifying a scam or a fake news message/

Popular messaging app WhatsApp will now help you discover if you've been sent a viral hoax text.

The introduction is in a bid to tackle the growing problem of fake news that's spread on the app, which fools a lot of people daily.

On sites such as Twitter and Facebook it's quite easy to figure out which posts are fake news as they're public, the apps can figure it out and block the posts and people can comment to warn you or report them.

So many fake news stories have circulated on WhatsApp
So many fake news stories have circulated on WhatsApp. Picture: PA

However, its harder on WhatsApp as the messages are encrypted, making it impossible for the app makers to read your texts.

As a result of this, a lot of dangerous health advice, false celebrity rumours and other fake claims have been spreading through the app.

Now WhatsApp is adding a new feature that lets you quickly check suspicious forwarded texts.

A spokesperson for the app said: "We're piloting a simple way to double check these messages by tapping a magnifying glass button in the chat.

"Providing a simple way to search messages that have been forwarded many times may help people find news results or other sources of information about content they have received.

"WhatsApp messages that have been forwarded multiple times have a special label.

"You'll see two arrows that show if you've received a text that wasn't written by a close contact."

The news will show up like this
The news will show up like this. Picture: WhatsApp
You'll be able to then see this
You'll be able to then see this. Picture: WhatsApp

They continued: "You can now double-check these messages by tapping a magnifying glass in the chat.

"That will let you quickly search these messages in a web browser, without WhatsApp actually seeing the message.

"So if a viral text is known to be a hoax, it should be immediately obvious.

"The new feature is rolling out starting today in the UK, USA, Ireland, Italy, Spain, Brazil and Mexico."

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

You're in for a special treat

You can get Google to play the Cha Cha Slide with this hidden trick
Marks and Spencer's have entered into a partnership with Ocado

When can I order Marks and Spencer's on Ocado's delivery service?
Warner Bros. Studio Tour London has been given a Slytherin makeover

The Harry Potter studio tour is reopening with a Slytherin makeover
Fancy a massive dinosaur sprinkler? Read on...

You can now buy a giant 7ft dinosaur spinkler for the heatwave
Brits might have quarantine when they get back to the UK

Holidaymakers travelling to France warned they may have to self isolate after spike in coronavirus cases

Trending on Heart

Jeff and his sons went on a trip together

Jeff Brazier dedicates emotional post to sons who were brought to tears by camping holiday

Celebrities

Stacey defended her decision on Instagram

Stacey Solomon defends decision to allow baby Rex to eat berries

Celebrities

The Voice Kids final 2020 will air later this year

The Voice Kids final 2020 is looking for families join the virtual audience

TV & Movies

Cambridge is now home to the only dutch-style roundabout in the UK

First Dutch-style roundabout that gives priority to cyclists opens in the UK
Who is in the cast of E4's Meet The Parents?

Who is in the cast of E4's Meet The Parents on Netflix and where have you seen them before?

TV & Movies