When is the Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony 2022?

Commonwealth Games 2022: when is the Opening Ceremony on and how can I watch it?

The XXII Commonwealth Games is about to start, with the opening ceremony taking Birmingham's Alexander Stadium later this week.

Among the performers at the ceremony are Duran Duran, Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi, the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra (CBSO), Indigo Marshall, and Gambimi.

The Games will be the first top flight multi-sport event hosted in Britain since the Glasgow games in 2014.

Here's everything you need to know about how you can watch the opening ceremony.

The Opening Ceremony takes place at Birmingham's Alexander Stadium on Thursday, July 28, in front of a live audience of 30,000 people. While the Queen is head of the Commonwealth, she will not be in attendance - but Prince Charles will instead be stepping in.

The Commonwealth Games starts on July 28. Picture: Getty

How can I watch the Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony?

The ceremony will be aired on BBC One at around 7pm.

Duran Duran will perform at the Commonwealth Games. Picture: Getty

When does the Commonwealth Games start?

The games will run from July 28 until August 8.