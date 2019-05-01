ALDI fire burner is selling for under £60 - but you'll have to be quick!

The fire burner is in huge demand. Picture: ALDI

Summer is on the way and it's time to deck out your garden out for the ultimate BBQ night

ALDI are selling a log burner for less than £60, sending savvy shoppers into a spin as they hunt for bargains ahead of the summer weather.

With the British nation gearing up for family nights and barbecue season, the Gardenline Outdoor Log Burner will provide heat for cosy nights under the stars.

Designed to offer a 360 degree view of the flames, the burner comes with a brushed bronze effect finish and includes handy storage space for extra logs.

While the in-demand product has sold-out on ALDI's website, it's available for pre-order and bargain hunters should be able to pick one up now from their local store.

The log burner is available in ALDI stores. Picture: ALDI

The product is selling for £59.99. Picture: ALDI

Making the deal even sweeter, ALDI are offering a three year warranty so you can ensure peace of mind as you nab yourself the deal of the summer.

The burner has both chic style and flawless functionality, with a mesh design keeping control of any wayward flames.

The venting at the top of the burner provides ventilation to allow the smoke to escape safely.

