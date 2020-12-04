Will there be another lockdown in January 2021?

4 December 2020, 12:10 | Updated: 4 December 2020, 12:11

A nationwide lockdown in England ended on December, 2
A nationwide lockdown in England ended on December, 2. Picture: PA Images

Will there be another lockdown in the UK after Christmas? Here's what we know...

England has just come out of a nationwide lockdown, while Wales is about to go back into one and much of Scotland is still facing tough restrictions.

But families have been given a glimpse of hope over the festive period, as Boris Johnson confirmed that households will be allowed to mix in ‘bubbles’.

However, the relaxation of rules has sparked concern that the UK will have to face a third lockdown in the New Year.

So, what has the government said about another lockdown in January? Here’s what we know…

Will there be another lockdown in January 2021?

It is unknown what will happen in the New Year at the moment.

Read More: All the things you can now do in Tiers 1, 2 and 3 as lockdown is lifted in England

The Christmas rules last from December 23 - December 27, where three different households will be allowed to ‘bubble’ and socialise in their homes.

England will then go back to the three tier system currently in place, while Scotland will use their own five tier system.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has also spoken about the possibility of a third national lockdown and said that he doesn’t expect the blanket restrictions to return.

Matt Hancock has said another national lockdown shouldn't be needed
Matt Hancock has said another national lockdown shouldn't be needed. Picture: PA Images

“I very much hope not to by having a tiered system which is calibrated to be able to bring the virus under control, where that’s necessary,” he told the Health and Social Care Select Committee.

Mr Hancock said he hoped the roll-out of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine next week could mean that life could be back to ‘normal’ by Easter.

“After Easter, we think we will be getting back to normal," he said.

“Now, there are some things that are ‘no regrets’, right? Washing your hands more and some parts of social distancing are no-regrets things that, I think, will become commonplace.

“But those damaging social distancing interventions that have downsized, whether economic or social downsides in terms of our wellbeing, I should hope that we can lift those after Easter if these two vaccines are approved by the regulator, which of course is an independent decision for the MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency).”

However, Professor Liam Smeeth, an epidemiology and public health expert at London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, has since issued a warning that another circuit-breaker lockdown might be needed.

He said: "A route towards a much better situation in the UK is becoming clear.

"A further circuit breaker in January or possibly February is likely to be needed but it is realistic to hope that by March or April the vast majority of older people, care home residents, and those with severe conditions will have been immunised.

"We can then work towards wider immunisation – with ideally much of the population covered in time for next winter. Life won’t ever be the same as it was before Covid-19, but it will feel a whole lot better than now."

Now Read: What are the Christmas rules for lockdown?

Latest News

See more Latest News

Paranoid schizophrenic who slit girl's throat cleared of murder

UK & World

Kate and William have had to change their usual Christmas plans

Kate Middleton and Prince William's new Christmas plans revealed as Sandringham is cancelled

Royals

COVID-19: New data shows marked reduction in number of people infected with coronavirus in England

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Check out these delicious bottles of wine perfect for gifting, sharing and enjoying this Christmas

Christmas wine guide 2020 Bottles of red, white, rose and bubbles for the festive season

Christmas

Martin Lewis has issued a warning about gift cards

Martin Lewis warns anyone with a Topshop gift card to use it quickly

Lifestyle

Airbnb is taking action about house parties

People throwing New Year’s Eve parties in Airbnbs could face legal action under new rules

Lifestyle

Will Ruth and Eamonn be leaving This Morning?

When will Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford stop presenting This Morning on Fridays?

TV & Movies

Here's the odds on who will win I'm A Celebrity

Who is the favourite to win I’m A Celebrity 2020?

TV & Movies

The final of I'm A Celebrity is tonight

I'm A Celebrity finalists 2020: Who is in the final this year?

TV & Movies