Will there be another lockdown in January 2021?

A nationwide lockdown in England ended on December, 2. Picture: PA Images

Will there be another lockdown in the UK after Christmas? Here's what we know...

England has just come out of a nationwide lockdown, while Wales is about to go back into one and much of Scotland is still facing tough restrictions.

But families have been given a glimpse of hope over the festive period, as Boris Johnson confirmed that households will be allowed to mix in ‘bubbles’.

However, the relaxation of rules has sparked concern that the UK will have to face a third lockdown in the New Year.

So, what has the government said about another lockdown in January? Here’s what we know…

It is unknown what will happen in the New Year at the moment.

The Christmas rules last from December 23 - December 27, where three different households will be allowed to ‘bubble’ and socialise in their homes.

England will then go back to the three tier system currently in place, while Scotland will use their own five tier system.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has also spoken about the possibility of a third national lockdown and said that he doesn’t expect the blanket restrictions to return.

Matt Hancock has said another national lockdown shouldn't be needed. Picture: PA Images

“I very much hope not to by having a tiered system which is calibrated to be able to bring the virus under control, where that’s necessary,” he told the Health and Social Care Select Committee.

Mr Hancock said he hoped the roll-out of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine next week could mean that life could be back to ‘normal’ by Easter.

“After Easter, we think we will be getting back to normal," he said.

“Now, there are some things that are ‘no regrets’, right? Washing your hands more and some parts of social distancing are no-regrets things that, I think, will become commonplace.

“But those damaging social distancing interventions that have downsized, whether economic or social downsides in terms of our wellbeing, I should hope that we can lift those after Easter if these two vaccines are approved by the regulator, which of course is an independent decision for the MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency).”

However, Professor Liam Smeeth, an epidemiology and public health expert at London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, has since issued a warning that another circuit-breaker lockdown might be needed.

He said: "A route towards a much better situation in the UK is becoming clear.

"A further circuit breaker in January or possibly February is likely to be needed but it is realistic to hope that by March or April the vast majority of older people, care home residents, and those with severe conditions will have been immunised.

"We can then work towards wider immunisation – with ideally much of the population covered in time for next winter. Life won’t ever be the same as it was before Covid-19, but it will feel a whole lot better than now."

