Christmas is looking a little different this year, with most of the UK currently under strict coronavirus rules.

But Boris Johnson recently announced that the restrictions would be loosened to allow families to meet after a tough year.

This means people will be able to form ‘bubbles’ over the festive period.

But what are the Christmas lockdown rules and who are you allowed to see? Here’s what we know…

What are the Christmas rules for lockdown in England?

Between 23 and 27 December, three households can form a ‘Christmas bubble’ which means they can mix indoors and stay overnight.

Families can bubble over Christmas. Picture: Getty Images

Northern Ireland has a window of 22 to 28 December, to allow time to travel between the nations.

There is currently no limit on the number of people who can be in the same bubble in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

However, the Scottish government has said Christmas bubbles should contain no more than eight people. Children under 12 don't count towards this total.

Where can I meet my Christmas bubble?

According to government guidelines, those who are in the same bubble will be allowed to meet each other:

- In each other's homes

- At a place of worship

- In an outdoor public space, or garden

You can only meet your Christmas bubble at home or outside. Picture: Getty Images

The bubbles will be fixed, which means you won't be able to mix with two different households on Christmas Day, and two more on Boxing Day.

If you've already formed a support bubble with another household over lockdown, that counts as one household.

You shouldn't mix with any other households if you're self-isolating.

If someone develops coronavirus symptoms up to 48 hours after the Christmas bubble last met, everyone who was there will have to self-isolate.

There will be no travel restrictions so families will be able to meet anywhere in the UK.

However, you aren’t allowed to go to the pub or a restaurant with your Christmas bubble.

You can meet people outside your bubble in line with the current tier rules in your area.

