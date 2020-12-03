What are the Christmas rules for lockdown?

3 December 2020, 14:30

Who am I allowed to see on Christmas and what are the rules on 'bubbles'? Here's what we know...

Christmas is looking a little different this year, with most of the UK currently under strict coronavirus rules.

But Boris Johnson recently announced that the restrictions would be loosened to allow families to meet after a tough year.

This means people will be able to form ‘bubbles’ over the festive period.

But what are the Christmas lockdown rules and who are you allowed to see? Here’s what we know…

What are the Christmas rules for lockdown in England?

Between 23 and 27 December, three households can form a ‘Christmas bubble’ which means they can mix indoors and stay overnight.

Families can bubble over Christmas
Families can bubble over Christmas. Picture: Getty Images

Northern Ireland has a window of 22 to 28 December, to allow time to travel between the nations.

There is currently no limit on the number of people who can be in the same bubble in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

However, the Scottish government has said Christmas bubbles should contain no more than eight people. Children under 12 don't count towards this total.

Read More: Martin Lewis issues urgent warning on energy bills which could save you £200

Where can I meet my Christmas bubble?

According to government guidelines, those who are in the same bubble will be allowed to meet each other:

- In each other's homes

- At a place of worship

- In an outdoor public space, or garden

You can only meet your Christmas bubble at home or outside
You can only meet your Christmas bubble at home or outside. Picture: Getty Images

The bubbles will be fixed, which means you won't be able to mix with two different households on Christmas Day, and two more on Boxing Day.

If you've already formed a support bubble with another household over lockdown, that counts as one household.

You shouldn't mix with any other households if you're self-isolating.

If someone develops coronavirus symptoms up to 48 hours after the Christmas bubble last met, everyone who was there will have to self-isolate.

There will be no travel restrictions so families will be able to meet anywhere in the UK.

However, you aren’t allowed to go to the pub or a restaurant with your Christmas bubble.

You can meet people outside your bubble in line with the current tier rules in your area.

Now Read: I’m A Celebrity’s Celebrity Cyclone is returning as Ant And Dec confirm iconic trial

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mads Mikkelsen speaks out about 'shocker' replacement of Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts

Showbiz

COVID-19: Facebook to start removing vaccine misinformation - but warns it won't be able to do so 'overnight'

UK & World

Lord Maginnis facing 18-month suspension for bullying and homophobic comments

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Here's the odds on who will win I'm A Celebrity

Who is the favourite to win I’m A Celebrity 2020?

TV & Movies

The hack was shared to TikTok (left: stock image)

Ex-retail worker shares how to make fake Christmas trees look 'bigger and fuller'

Lifestyle

bedding

You can now buy incredible glow in the dark bedding perfect for kids this Christmas

Lifestyle

AJ Pritchard opened up about his nan dying

I'm A Celebrity's AJ Pritchard pays tribute to 'strong family' after his nan died

TV & Movies

Gossip Girl will not longer be on Netflix next year

Why is Gossip Girl leaving Netflix?

Netflix

It's really trendy to have a bauble Christmas wreath in 2020, but they are pricey to buy

Christmas-mad mum reveals how to make £50 dupe of trendy £200 bauble wreath

Christmas