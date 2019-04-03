Ant and Dec 'earned £12k a day' in 2018 - despite Ant taking a year off

3 April 2019, 07:56 | Updated: 3 April 2019, 08:17

Ant and Dec have raked in the big bucks in 2018
Ant and Dec have raked in the big bucks in 2018. Picture: GETTY

While Ant focused on his rehabilitation following a drink drive arrest, the TV duo are thought to have raked in around £85,000 each week

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly earned an incredible £12,000 each day in 2018 - despite Ant taking the year off to focus on his health.

The TV presenting duo fronted their hit Saturday Night Takeaway series in February, but Ant's arrest for drink-driving the following month forced co-host Dec to present the show on his own for the remainder.

The staggering amount - which works out as more than £85,000 a week - was revealed by accounts for their company Hurley Promotions LTD, The Sun reports.

Ant, 43, also had to pull out of last year's Britain's Got Talent live shows and the entire series of I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here...

The Geordie TV duo will reunite this year for Britain's Got Talent
The Geordie TV duo will reunite this year for Britain's Got Talent. Picture: Getty

Ant's wealth is estimated at an eye-watering £62 MILLION, with several of his other business accounts seeing huge profits in the past year.

But his upcoming divorce to his wife of 11 years, Lisa Armstrong could make a huge dent on his finances.

Ant and Dec are reuniting on-screen for this year's Britain's Got Talent auditions, and it's expected that Ant will make a full return to the Australian outback for 'I'm A Celeb' in November.

However, Saturday Night Takeaway is taking a short break from screens this year, but an ITV spokesperson has confirmed the show will return in 2020.

READ MORE: Ant McPartlin ‘splits’ from Declan Donnelly in mansion move

