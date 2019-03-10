Ant McPartlin ‘splits’ from Declan Donnelly in mansion move

London Celebrity Sightings - January 23, 2019. Picture: Getty

The Britain’s Got Talent presenters have lived side by side for almost 30 years but now Ant is set to move almost 10 miles away

Ant McPartlin is 'splitting' from his best pal after almost 30 years to move into a new mansion eight miles away.

The Britain’s Got Talent presenters have spent their entire career in each other’s pockets, living either together, in houses next door to each other, or just a few streets away.

This will be the first time in decades that the Geordie duo will be separated by distance, as Ant’s new £5.5 million mansion is in south west London – almost 10 miles and a 30-minute drive away from Dec’s home.

National Television Awards - Press Room. Picture: Getty

The 43-year-olds first shared a flat together when they moved to London at the start of their career, then bought houses next door to each other in leafy Chiswick.

In 2006, when Ant married now ex-wife Lisa Armstrong, he moved to a new £2.3million house a couple of streets away.

Only a year later, Dec purchased a £1.9million property on the same street just three houses along.

When Ant and his ex Lisa separated, he even continued to rent nearby.

But this year, for the first time in decades, the pair won’t be a stones throw away.

However Ant's new partner Anne-Marie Corbett, 43, and her two children allegedly live nearby to his new property.

Reports suggest the move marks a fresh start for Ant following on from his divorce, as well as his battles with drink and prescription drugs.