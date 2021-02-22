How Boris Johnson plans to ease England out of lockdown including pubs reopening and foreign holidays

22 February 2021, 07:54 | Updated: 22 February 2021, 08:10

Boris Johnson's roadmap will be revealed today
Boris Johnson's roadmap will be revealed today. Picture: PA Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

The Prime Minister is set to announce his coronavirus lockdown easing roadmap for England today.

Boris Johnson is set to unveil his lockdown exit roadmap for England today which will slowly ease the current restrictions. 

In a press conference, the Prime Minister will reveal the national stay-at-home order will be scrapped as early as March, with the Rule of Six returning, as well as outdoor sports.

Read More: It's A Sin's Jill Baxter is inspired by real life Jill Nalder who makes a cameo in the series

According to The Sun, his blueprint is made up of four steps, while four key tests have to be met at each stage.

Boris Johnson will set out his lockdown easing roadmap for England today
Boris Johnson will set out his lockdown easing roadmap for England today. Picture: PA Images

These tests are made up of:

  • That the vaccine deployment programme continues
  • Jabs are sufficiently effective in reducing hospitalisations and deaths
  • That infection rates do not risk a surge in hospitalisations
  • The risk is not changed by new variants

If the data is not met on these criteria, the PM can reverse lockdown easing in a bid to keep the country safe. 

While nothing has been confirmed yet, the first phase is set to see children return to school on March 8 after classrooms were closed back in January.

On March 29, according to reports the Rule of Six will return, with people allowed to meet their friends and family from different households in parks and private gardens.

The roadmap then sees non-essential shops and the beauty sector - including hairdressers and salons - reopen their doors by Mid-April.

Restaurants and pubs will also be able to serve customers outdoors by this time, while gyms will also welcome back customers.

As we head into May and June, the remaining restrictions will be eased to allow mixing inside.

There are hopes life could return to some kind of normality by July if every adult in England has received their first does of the Covid jab. 

It is unlikely the government will set a date for the relaxation of rules on international travel, but government sources have said this looks 'more hopeful' for summer.

Over the weekend, Mr Johnson said: “Our decisions will be made on the latest data at every step.

"We will be cautious about this approach so that we do not undo the progress we have achieved so far and the sacrifices each and every one of you has made to keep yourself and others safe.

“We have therefore set four key tests which must be met before we can move through each step of the plan. I’ll be setting out a roadmap to bring us out of lockdown cautiously.”

He added: “Our priority has always been getting children back into school, which we know is crucial for their education as well as their mental and physical well-being.

"And we will also be prioritising ways for people to reunite with loved ones safely.”

Now Read: Couple who wanted one more baby end up with quintuplets and now change 420 nappies a week

Latest News

See more Latest News

It has not yet been confirmed when staycations will be allowed

When will self-catering holidays and staycations be allowed in the UK?

Lifestyle

COVID-19: Qatar Airways tells axed pilots to apply for return to work

UK & World

Pubs and restaurants are set to reopen over summer

When will pubs and restaurants open in England?

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

A mum has ditched her iron after discovering this hack

Mum shares ‘magical’ three-ingredient spray that gets rid of creases in seconds

Lifestyle

Married at First Sight Australia season 7 aired in 2020

How can I watch Married at First Sight Australia season 7 on TV?

TV & Movies

Here's everything your mum wants for Mother's Day

Mother's Day gift ideas: What to buy your mum in 2021

Lifestyle

To make matters even worse, she hates the name

Mum-to-be furious as boyfriend 'names their baby' after Twilight character without telling her

Lifestyle

When will holidays abroad be allowed?

When will foreign holidays be allowed?

Lifestyle

Little Ant and Dec are now all grown up

Little Ant and Dec are unrecognisable ten years after leaving Saturday Night Takeaway

TV & Movies