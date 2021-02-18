Couple who wanted one more baby end up with quintuplets and now change 420 nappies a week

By Alice Dear

The parents got more than they planned for when they decided to try for a second baby.

Adam and Danielle Busby from Houston, USA, became parents to quintuplet daughters after they decided to try for one more baby.

The couple were told they were infertile when they started trying for their first child, Blayke, and so turned to intrauterine insemination (IUI).

After success and welcoming Blayke into the world, the pair decided to do it one more time to grow their family.

However, the pair got more than they hoped for when they fell pregnant with female quintuplets.

The couple were warned IUI could bring multiple babies, but the odds of having quintuplets is 41million to one.

The five babies – Hazel, Ava, Parker, Olivia and Riley – were born by cesarean five years ago, changing Adam and Danielle's lives forever.

The couple – who now star in a TLC series called Outdaughtered – were changing 420 nappies a week and making up 40 bottles a day.

The busy family life meant that Adam had to take some time off work.

He said: "It was exhausting. Days and nights just ran together.

"We would have a 45-minute break after feeding, changing and cleaning bottles, and then we'd have to wake them up again.

"It seemed like it never ended. I was delighted to get away to work."

Now toddlers, the children are still a handful, with Danielle explaining: "They are so full of energy, we are constantly trying to find ways to tire them out.

“It’s a full time job keeping up with these toddlers.”

While having six children comes with its struggles, Danielle said: "This is our family. We are blessed and we are complete."

Adam has since had a vasectomy to be safe.

