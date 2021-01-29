Mum-to-be left stunned as husband wants to name daughter after dead ex-wife

Would you be ok naming your daughter after your husband's ex-wife? Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

One woman has challenged Facebook with a baby-naming dilemma, and it has divided opinions.

An unnamed woman has revealed on Facebook that her husband wants to name their unborn daughter after his dead ex-wife.

Sharing her story on Kidspot, the woman revealed that her hubby and his family think she is "over-reacting" by refusing his request.

READ MORE: Bride stunned after couple ask to bring two plus-ones to wedding as 'they don't know anyone'

The unnamed woman said her husband and his family think she is being unreasonable. Picture: Getty

She wrote on the social media page: "So my husband and his family say that I'm over-reacting by refusing to name our (not yet born) daughter after his deceased ex-wife."

She added that her husband already still has the old wedding pictures with his ex-wife in their house, and continues to wear their wedding rings around his neck.

She said that she understands it is sad the woman passed away, but she added that she thought naming their child after her was going "a step too far".

The woman said her husband still wears his old wedding ring around his neck. Picture: Getty

After asking people "am I wrong?", the woman got a lot of responses.

Most people agreed the husband was asking too much, with one posting: "In my opinion I wouldn't think your being unreasonable at all I would feel that is a bit too weird... yes it's sad that she has passed but you shouldn't be pressured to name your daughter after her."

Another added: "That's so wrong of him and his family. This is a child he's having with you, imagine how this child will feel when she's older and is told who she's named after. Sorry this is wrong on every level. You give her a name she'll be proud of and you like. Good luck."

While some other people were more understanding, another suggested a compromise where they used the woman's name as the middle name.

READ MORE: Bride slammed after forcing friends to sign contract banning them from getting pregnant or dyeing their hair