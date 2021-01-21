Identical twin sisters who married identical twin brothers are both pregnant at the same time

21 January 2021, 11:50

Brittany and Briana Deane are expecting with Josh and Jeremy Salyers
Brittany and Briana Deane are expecting with Josh and Jeremy Salyers. Picture: Instagram
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Twins who married identical brothers are now pregnant at the same time.

Identical twins who married identical twins both got pregnant at the same time, with one of the couples sharing their gender reveal on Instagram.

Brittany and Briana Deane, 33, are both having a baby with their boyfriends Josh and Jeremy Salyers, 35.

And on Instagram, Brittany and Josh confirmed they are expecting a boy.

The women shared a photo of them both posing in pink and blue dresses as they wrote: "Make it pink! Make it blue!" before announcing Brittany & Josh are having a boy and that Briana & Jeremy are still waiting to find out.

They added: "We are all four so thrilled to have a darling little lad join our family.... and we are counting down until we find out the sex of Baby #2!”

Brittany and Briana met their future husbands, the Salyers, at a festival for twins back in 2017 and got engaged just six months later.

They all enjoyed a ‘Twice Upon a Time’-themed joint ceremony in summer 2018 and now live in the same home in Virginia, USA.

The couples broke the pregnancy news back in August, with a sweet Baywatch-themed photo shoot, with 'Baby watch' written on Brittany and Briana's bellies.

They wrote at the time: "Guess what!!?? BOTH couples are pregnant!

The post continued: "We are thrilled and grateful to experience overlapping pregnancies and to share this news with you all!

"Our children will not only be cousins, but full genetic siblings and quaternary multiples! Can't wait to meet them and for them to meet each other!"

"I think there's just something we would love to experience together,' Brittany said.

This comes after the sisters said last year that they’d love to become mums at the same time.

"We have experienced most milestones of our lives together, birthdays, getting your driver's license, graduations, and our double wedding,” they told Australia's Today show.

"This would be the next huge event, and we'd love to experience it together, and ideally we will."

