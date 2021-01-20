The way you sit on the sofa with your partner says a lot about your relationship

How you sit with your partner could say a lot about your relationship. Picture: Getty Images/ScS

By Naomi Bartram

A body language expert has revealed the meaning behind your lounging pose.

Most of us have spent a lot more time on the sofa over the past few months.

But if you’re currently locking down with your other half, you might be surprised to learn that the way you sit in front of the TV could say a lot about you as a couple.

Well, body language expert and psychologist Dr Georgina Barnett has revealed what each popular sofa-sitting position might mean.

1. Sat on different sofas

Sitting on different sofas. Picture: ScS

According to a survey by sofa and carpet specialist ScS, 37% of couples sit this way with their partner.

Dr Barnett says this is more common in long-term relationships and indicates ‘a couple that has grown used to each other over the years.’

It could also suggest you are ‘more independent and free-spirited’, with Dr Barnett adding: “When spending so much time together in lockdown it is a good idea for couples to spend time focusing on their individual needs and interests, and sitting separately is a great way to do this.”

2. Legs on lap

Sitting with legs on top. Picture: ScS

Around 20% of people sit with their legs on their partners’ lap, with the expert suggesting whoever has their legs up is the one in control.

She said: “The person with their legs over their partner is to some degree demanding attention and has the dominant position – possibly in the relationship, as well as in the moment.

“This position usually indicates a happy relationship, signifying a couple that are comfortable with each other.”

3. Sat side-by-side (touching but not cuddling)

Sitting side-by-side. Picture: ScS

Used by 18% of couples, this position is said to show happiness and contentment.

“They may not be in the first flush of passion,” Dr Barnett says, adding: “But they are connected and seeking to maintain contact with each other.

4. Sat at opposite sides of the sofa

Sitting at different ends of the sofa. Picture: ScS

The ‘bookends’ position is used by 16% of couples according to ScS’s survey of 2,000 people.

But it’s bad news for those who like to chill out at opposite sides of the sofa, as this could mean the couple has ‘become detached.’

Dr Barnett adds: “Detachment in a relationship, however, isn’t a bad thing but can be beneficial as it means neither is afraid of being alone, so both of you allow each other to have enough freedom to be fully yourselves, despite being committed to each other.”

5. Cuddling in the corner

Cuddling in the corner of the sofa. Picture: ScS

If you like to cuddle up to your boyfriend or girlfriend, this position - used by 12% of couples - can signify a power differential in the relationship.

According to the expert, the person spread out in the corner is owning the space, suggesting confidence and power in the relationship, while the partner in the middle is looking for security.

6. Cuddling in the middle

Sitting in the middle of the sofa. Picture: ScS

A less popular position used by only 9%, this could be seen as ‘very loving’.

It is said to signify equality and a real connection, with the main focus of being togetherness.

Dr Barnnett adds that this is often found early in a relationship ‘where there is more of a need for assurance, and the passion is still very strong!’

7. Corner cuddle with tucked legs

Cuddling on the sofa. Picture: ScS

Used by 8% of couples, this is said to show ‘comfort’, with the person in the corner being the stronger one in the relationship.

“Cuddling helps strengthen intimacy and the bond between a couple,” Dr Barnett says, adding: “It can also reduce stress and anxiety.”

Speaking about the research, Amy Forster, Content Executive at ScS, said: “It’s interesting to see that something as simple as the way we relax might reveal something about our relationships. It’s so nice to see that both cuddling and sitting apart can mean a strong and loving relationship depending on the person.

“Odds are, you’re sat on the sofa right now as you’re reading this so, if you’re with a significant other, check if you’re sat in any of these top positions to see if you agree!”