Boris Johnson speech: When is the coronavirus lockdown announcement today?

Matt Hancock will be making a Tier announcement today. Picture: PA Images

What time is Boris Johnson speaking today? And what will his announcement be? Here's what we know...

With the news that the Oxford vaccine has been approved in the UK today, things are looking hopeful for 2021.

But with coronavirus cases currently rising, Health Secretary Matt Hancock is set to make another Tier announcement today, plunging more of the country into tougher restrictions.

Boris Johnson will then hold a press conference straight after.

So, when is the announcement and what will the Prime Minister say?

What time is the new Tier announcement today?

Mr Hancock will address the House of Commons at 3pm today to announce changes to the Tier system.

Millions more people will be plunged into Tier 4. Picture: PA Images

The current social distancing rules are reviewed every two weeks in line with Government guidance and scientific advice.

Boris Johnson will then hold a press conference at 5pm to speak about the new restrictions and the Oxford vaccine.

Read More: UK weather: Britain to be hit by six inches of snow before New Years Day

What will be announced in Matt Hancock's speech?

With rising cases in all regions of England, it is likely that Mr Hancock will put more regions into the top tier of restrictions.

When asked whether he would put more areas in Tier 4 today, the Health Secretary told GMB: "Yes, I'm afraid I'm going to have to.”

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, he added: "It is clear as we have seen from the data in the last few days that the number of infections is going up - that's unfortunately not just happening in the London and the South East as it was in the last few weeks but it's starting to happen elsewhere in the country.”

Any changes are expected to come into effect on Saturday, January 2.

This comes after more than six million people in the east and south east of England were put into the highest level of restrictions on Boxing Day.

Areas in the West Midlands and Hartlepool are among those that could be affected, as well as parts of the East Midlands, such as Northamptonshire and Leicestershire.

Blackburn with Darwen, Burnley, Pendle and Ribble Valley could also face the strictest measures.

There may also be further restrictions put on areas already in the highest tier after some experts suggested Tier 4 is not enough to slow down the spread of the new virus variant.

Now Read: Oxford coronavirus vaccine approved for use in the UK and will be rolled out within days