When is Boris Johnson’s speech today and what will he announce?

Boris Johnson is set to hold a press conference today (January 22, 2021) to update the public on all the latest coronavirus news.

As the Covid hospital rates continue to rise across the country, the Prime Minister is urging people to continue to stay inside to reduce the pressure on the NHS.

But what time is Boris Johnson’s speech today and what will he announce? Here’s what we know…

When is Boris Johnson’s speech today?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is hosting another Downing Street press conference today at 5pm.

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference today. Picture: PA Images

It is not yet known who will be joining him for the latest briefing, but regular experts include chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty and chief scientific officer Sir Patrick Vallance.

Boris Johnson's conference will be the second this week, after Home Secretary Priti Patel addressed the nation on Thursday to urge people to keep following lockdown measures.

What will Boris Johnson announce in his speech today?

The PM is set to discuss the current vaccine programme in place and how almost five million people have received their first jab so far.

He is also due to speak about the current lockdown measures following Ms Patel’s announcement that anyone found at a house party with more than 15 people would be fined £800.

A Downing Street official told Playbook: “This has been a very bleak week and we need everybody to keep sticking to the rules and helping to protect hospitals, which are under the most tremendous pressure,” the official said.

“We aren’t yet seeing the sharp fall in infections that we had last April and May and we need to keep going.”

You can watch Boris Johnson’s speech live on BBC News or on Sky News.

This comes after the PM recently refused to rule out extending the lockdown until summer.

But there is some light at the end of the tunnel, as the Government is still on track to get the most vulnerable people in the country vaccinated by February 15.

