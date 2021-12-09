Boris Johnson and wife Carrie announce birth of baby daughter

Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie have welcomed a baby girl. Picture: Alamy

By Naomi Bartram

The Prime Minister has welcomed another baby with his wife Carrie.

Boris Johnson, 55, and his wife Carrie, 32, have announced the birth of their baby daughter.

The couple welcomed their son Wilfred last year during lockdown, and are 'delighted' to become parents again.

A spokeswoman said: "The Prime Minister and Mrs Johnson are delighted to announce the birth of a healthy baby girl at a London hospital earlier today.

Boris announced the birth of his daughter. Picture: Alamy

"Both mother and daughter are doing very well.

"The couple would like to thank the brilliant NHS maternity team for all their care and support."

In September, the Prime Minister seemingly confirmed that he had six children in an interview in New York.

When asked by NBC's Today show if he has six children, the Prime Minister simply replied: "Yes".

Carrie and Boris have welcomed another baby. Picture: Alamy

He added: "It’s fantastic, it’s fantastic, it’s a lot of work, I’ll tell you that much, but I love it, I absolutely love it. And I change a lot of nappies, in case anybody… I do."

This means Mr Johnson now has seven children who are public knowledge.

Four with ex-wife Marina Wheeler; Lara, Milo, Cassia and Theodore, as well as daughter Stephanie after an alleged affair with Helen Macintyre in 2009.

He also shares Wilfred and his new baby girl with wife Carrie.

Boris and Carrie tied the knot in May this year in a secretly-planned wedding at Westminster Cathedral.

The pair were due to celebrate their wedding next year after sending save-the-date cards for Saturday, July 30, 2022.

But they pushed the date forward, with their son Wilfred in attendance along with 30 guests.