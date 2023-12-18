Builder who won £105million in lottery praised for gesture to neighbours

18 December 2023, 15:10

Builder who won £105million in lottery applauded for gesture to neighbours
Picture: PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Steve Thomson has been branded a "top bloke" after refusing to take payment from his customers, instead insisting they spend it on Christmas.

Steve Thomson and wife Lenka Thomson's lives were changed forever in 2019 when they won a whopping £105million on the lottery.

The couple, aged 41 and 42, became multimillionaires overnight with the EuroMillions and have since gone on to transform their lives with the cash.

Recently, the father-of-three has been branded a "top bloke" after it was revealed that after he won the money, he refused to take payment from his customers.

Instead, Steve told them to take the money and spend it on their Christmas plans instead.

Steve Thomson and wife Lenka Thomson won £105million with the EuroMillions back in 2019
Picture: PA

It has been reported that Steve had finished installing a conservatory for a neighbour after the big lottery win, and refused to take payment for the job.

Instead, he insisted the neighbour keep the money, leaving the unnamed client over moon. They said: "He didn't charge. It shows he's a top bloke, a decent man. We didn't ask him about the win because he's probably had enough of talking about it. I think it's quite nice for him to be able to work still because it takes his mind off the pressures of what to do with the money."

Steve Thomson refused to take payment from a neighbour for a job, and told him to instead spend the money on Christmas
Picture: PA

Since winning the money, Steve has quit his job and moved into a £4.5million estate with his family in Kent.

While Steve spends most of his time walking the dog and relaxing with his family, his friends have admitted they believe he missed his old life and the conversations he would have with colleagues and clients.

