Can we travel to Wales from England? Everything you need to know about the new Covid rules

Lockdown restrictions have loosened in England. Picture: Getty Images/PA Images

Can you travel to Wales from England and are hotels open? Here's what we know about the lockdown rules...

Lockdown rules in England and Wales have been loosened from April 12, with many businesses allowed to open their doors for the first time since January.

And with self contained accommodation also given the green light to resume, people have been wondering whether they can travel to Wales for a trip or to see family.

Well, here are the current rules on travelling to Wales from England…

Can we travel to Wales from England?

Under Wales’s latest roadmap out of lockdown, restrictions on travelling in and out of the country from the UK have been lifted from April 12.

People in England are now allowed to go to Wales on holiday. Picture: PA Images

This also includes Common Travel area (the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, and the Republic of Ireland).

Travelling to and from England and the rest of the UK was banned in January, except for those travelling for work or educational purposes.

Read More: June 21 lockdown rules in England: Will all social distancing restrictions be lifted?

But with strict measures continuing to ease, Welsh Government First Minister, Mark Drakeford announced that people will be able to travel both ways across the border again.

While travel to Wales is once again permitted from inside the UK, all other international travel is still banned unless you have a ‘reasonable excuse’ such as work or compassionate grounds.

Meanwhile, people living in Wales have been allowed to go on holiday in the country since Saturday, March 27.

What are the lockdown rules in Wales?

Non-essential retail has reopened in Wales on Monday, while schools can fully re-open to all pupils following the Easter break.

Close contact services like massage therapists and tattooists can also open again, including mobile services, as well as driving lessons.

Viewings at wedding venues can resume by appointment and outdoor canvassing for elections can begin.

If coronavirus cases continue to fall, from April 26 outdoor attractions, including funfairs and theme parks, would be allowed to re-open.

Hospitality can also resume outdoor service including at cafes, pubs, and restaurants but indoor hospitality will remain restricted.

Now Read: Full list of everything you can do on April 12 in England as hairdressers and non-essential shops reopen