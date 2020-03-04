Brits braced for chocolate shortage as Mars factory hit by mechanical malfunction

4 March 2020, 13:18

Mars have had a technical glitch at their factory
Mars have had a technical glitch at their factory. Picture: Getty

The Mars factory has reportedly stopped producing chocolates such as Maltesers and Minstrels.

Brits could be about to be hit by a national chocolate shortage after there was a mechanical glitch at the Mars factor.

Mars - which is one of the biggest chocolate providers in the country - makes much-loved brands such as Galaxy, Maltesers and Minstrels.

There has been a shortage of these chocolates across the country during the last month, and Mars have assured the public that they are working 'round the clock' to fix the issue in their factory in Slough.

Chocolate fans have voiced their disappointment at the shortage
Chocolate fans have voiced their disappointment at the shortage. Picture: Getty

Speaking about the shortage, one chocolate fan told The Sun: “Every time I go into the shops, the date of delivery keeps changing and it’s been like this for a month now.”

Another added: “What’s happened to Galaxy Ripples? I haven’t been able to find them anywhere for a month.

Mars makes chocolates including Snickers, Galaxy and Revels
Mars makes chocolates including Snickers, Galaxy and Revels. Picture: Getty

“People are worried about coronavirus, but this is the real crisis. My favourite bar to cheer me and the wife up.”

Heart.co.uk contacted a representative for Mars for comment, and they told us: “We’re sorry some people aren’t able to find their favourite chocolates at the moment. We’ve had a mechanical breakdown which means that we aren’t able to make as many treats as we would like.”

