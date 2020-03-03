You can now get a 'toilet timer' for people who spend too long on the loo

A toilet timer is now being sold on Amazon. Picture: Getty Images/Amazon

There is a ‘toilet timer’ to speed up your other half's toilet trips.

If you know someone who likes to take their time in the loo, the ‘toilet timer’ could be the perfect gift.

Whether they’re scrolling through Instagram, catching up on the latest news, or reading a magazine, the handy device is designed to put a stop to bathroom procrastination for good.

Described as "funny and bowel-provoking", the product is a "sand-timer done differently,” that runs for about five minutes.

The description reads: "The Toilet Timer is more than just a subtle hint for the long-pooper in your family. Did you know that there is actually a medical benefit to not lingering in the loo?

The Toilet Timer by Katamco. Picture: Amazon

“How long does your loved one spend in the bathroom actually doing their business? Help them keep things moving with our nifty device.”

Read More: Parents spark fierce debate as they let boy, 11, drive car to stop him playing Grand Theft Auto all day

And it looks as though the product is already a hit with families, as one mum wrote: "I want one for my kids. They disappear in there for so long my husband has taken to bursting in on them to get them out! This would be great!"

Another mum said: “I actually want one to keep my kid out. My son literally came in for a mid-poo conference last night.”

While a third added: “It's was a great fathers day gift! My 3 year old loves playing with it. I'm not sure my husband actually uses it for its intended purpose because he still takes forever!”

In other family news, if you find yourself sleeping next to a snorer, research has now shown it could expose you to 'dangerous' levels of noise pollution.

A study conducted at John Hopkins University looked into the effects of sharing a bed with someone who is a heavy snorer - and found that the sound levels were loud enough to count as 'noise pollution'.

Read More: Tesco blocks over 600,000 Clubcard accounts after scammers attempt to steal points

Dr Mudiaga Sowho - who led the trial - said: “Snoring represents a source of noise pollution in the bedroom and constitutes an important target for mitigating sound and its adverse effects on bed partners.”

The NHS website describes snoring as: "Snoring is caused by things such as your tongue, mouth, throat or airways in your nose vibrating as you breathe.

"It happens because these parts of your body relax and narrow when you're asleep."