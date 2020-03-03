Tesco blocks over 600,000 Clubcard accounts after scammers attempt to steal points

Tesco have released a statement about the incident. Picture: Getty

Tesco has blocked 620,000 Clubcard accounts to protect them against scammers - here's what you need to know.

Tesco have issued new Clubcards to over 600,000 customers after they were forced to block their accounts to protect against scammers.

The supermarket has issued all customers with new cards and it is also requesting that they reset their passwords.

Read more: Parents spark fierce debate as they let boy, 11, drive car to stop him playing Grand Theft Auto all day

It comes after claims that a database of stolen usernames and passwords had been tried out on its site, and it is feared that some customers may have had their points stolen.

Tesco will be reissuing any points lost. Picture: Getty

Tesco have confirmed that these will be reissued, and vouchers for the lost ones will be given out if needed.

A spokesperson for Tesco said: "We have strict security measures in place and our priority is protecting our customers.

Read more: Judge Judy announces show is ending after impressive 25-year run

"Our internal systems picked this up quickly and we immediately took steps to protect our customers and restrict access to their accounts.

"We have asked customers affected to reset their passwords and are contacting customers whose Clubcard vouchers may have been affected to let them know that we will replace these vouchers and issue new Clubcards, as a precaution."

Around 620,000 customers have been affected. Picture: Getty

They added: "We recently became aware of some fraudulent activity on your Clubcard account, which included an attempt to access your Clubcard vouchers.

"We picked this up quickly and, to be on the safe side, blocked your account immediately.

"This means that, when you next try to sign in, you'll be asked to reset your password.

"As an extra precaution, we will reissue you with a new Clubcard number".