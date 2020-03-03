Judge Judy announces show is ending after impressive 25-year run

3 March 2020, 08:30

Judge Judy announced the end of her self-titled show on Ellen
Judge Judy announced the end of her self-titled show on Ellen. Picture: NBC

The popular US show is coming to an end after two and a half decades.

Judge Judy has announced that her much-loved daytime TV series is ending after a whopping 25 years, much to the dismay of her loyal fans.

Judy Sheindlin, 77, spoke to Ellen Degeneres on an episode of her chat show which was aired yesterday, and told the host about the CBS series coming to an end.

Judge Judy spoke to Ellen on her chat show earlier this week
Judge Judy spoke to Ellen on her chat show earlier this week. Picture: The Ellen Show

She told the host: "I’ve had a 25-year-long marriage with CBS, and it’s been successful; next year will be our 25th season, silver anniversary.

"And CBS sort of felt, I think, they wanted to optimally utilize the repeats of my program, because now they have 25 years of reruns.

"So what they decided to do was to sell a couple of years’ worth of reruns."

Judge Judy has run for nearly 25 years
Judge Judy has run for nearly 25 years. Picture: CBS

However, this doesn't mean we won't be seeing the legend on our screens any more, as award-winner Judy revealed that she's working on a new series which is due to release in 2022.

It's called Judy Justice, and although we don't have any information about the show yet or what its premise will be, we suspect that it won't be too unsimilar to her original show.

Judy wouldn't reveal much about her new show
Judy wouldn't reveal much about her new show. Picture: CBS

The star played coy when questioned about her new show on Ellen, and didn't give any details about her new project.

Judge Judy will still be on our screens until the end of its 25th year in 2021, and after that we'll get to enjoy plenty of re-runs.

