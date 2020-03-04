Primary school bans kids from dressing up as superheroes and princesses on World Book Day

The school has urged children to dress as book characters rather than those from films or comics.

A school has banned its pupils from dressing as superheroes or princesses for World Book Day, urging them to opt for book characters instead.

The school in north London has also banned costumes based on any other film characters, and lots of parents have voiced their disappointment that their child won't be able to wear their favourite outfits.

In a letter sent to parents seen by The Sun, the school said: “There are lots of exciting things happening in school!

“We would like everyone to dress up based on a book character (no superheroes please).”

One mum said: “All my daughter wanted to do was dress up as a princess and she has an outfit.

“I don’t have the time — or talent — to make a new outfit and I can’t afford to buy one.”

World Book Day - which takes place tomorrow - aims to make sure that every child has at least one book of their own.

The day was created by Unesco, and it is celebrated in around 100 countries around the world.

