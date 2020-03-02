Boy, 13, gains 200,000 followers after being bullied for Instagram account about books

Callum Manning now has hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers. Picture: Instagran/Family photo

Callum Manning has been supported by celebrities and top authors after his story went viral.

A boy who was bullied at school for setting up an Instagram account about his love of reading has now amassed over 200,000 followers after his sister's tweet about his story went viral.

Callum Manning, 13, from South Shields, has been swamped with messages of support from celebrities and top authors, as well as thousands of members of the public who want to send him books.





He was was left 'devastated' after seeing the horrible messages from his school friends about his Instagram account.

Callum said: ‘I don’t tend to cry that often but I think that was the first time in a while I’ve actually cried.’

Can’t believe how awful kids are. My little brothers made an Instagram reviewing and talking about books and kids in his new school have seen it and have created a group chat calling him a creep slagging him off about it and added him to it so he could see 🥺 pic.twitter.com/wuuj2XlO34 — Ellis (@EllisLandreth1) February 29, 2020

His sister Ellis posted a screenshot of his account alongside the message: "Can’t believe how awful kids are. My little brothers made an Instagram reviewing and talking about books and kids in his new school have seen it and have created a group chat calling him a creep slagging him off about it and added him to it so he could see".

Her tweet went viral, and authors, celebrities and publishers rushed to support Callum.

I am happy to send him any of my books signed and for free if he wants them. Dm if interested. — Matt Haig (@matthaig1) March 1, 2020

We’re so sad to hear this! 😞 Talking about books is a great way to make friends and discover books you might never have otherwise read! Please tell your brother to keep up with the reviews! And if you’re local to the Metrocentre tell him to pop in - the next book is on us 👍 📚 — Waterstones Gateshead (@WaterstonesGate) February 29, 2020

Ellis said later that she was hoping "20 or 30 of my friends (would) like a few of his posts or follow him or give him some words of encouragement.

Callum added: "People saw it and people just thought ‘it’s not right’ because it isn’t.

"Then I started getting loads of comments from everyone showing their support.

Callum Manning has been supported by a number of top authors. Picture: Family photo

"I just think it’s really nice that there’s still people in the world who are nice.’

His account has now racked up 236,000 followers, and he has been contacted by Caroline Kepnes - author of one of his favourite books You.





It is devastating and I would very much like to send Cal some books. — Caroline Kepnes (@CarolineKepnes) March 1, 2020

He said: "She’s one of my favourite authors – she texted us, which was really cool. Obviously I’m a really big fan so I was kind of nervous but that was really cool."

Callum's favourite books include Crime and Punishment, Romeo and Juliet and Frankenstein - all of which are impressive reads for a 13-year-old.

His mother Carla Landreth added: ‘He’s a very, very clever kid.

"He’s been reading since he was really young but he reads like Crime And Punishment and stuff that probably not your average 13-year-old would be interested in reading.

"He reads everything and anything."





You can follow Callum's account on Instagram @cals_book_account.

