Sleeping next to someone who snores could expose you to 'dangerous levels of noise pollution'

Is your partner a snorer? Read on... (stock images). Picture: Getty

If your partner has a snoring problem, it could be damaging your health.

Researchers have claimed that sleeping next to a snorer could expose you to 'dangerous' levels of noise pollution.

A study conducted at John Hopkins University looked into the effects of sharing a bed with someone who is a heavy snorer - and found that the sound levels were loud enough to count as 'noise pollution'.

Sleeping next to a snorer could expose you to 'dangerous' levels of noise pollution (stock image). Picture: Getty

The study was published in Sleep, and Dr Mudiaga Sowho, who led the trial, wrote: “Snoring represents a source of noise pollution in the bedroom and constitutes an important target for mitigating sound and its adverse effects on bed partners.”

Read more: Incredible cleaning hack removes hair from carpets in seconds using a £1.99 squeegee

The NHS website describes snoring as: "Snoring is caused by things such as your tongue, mouth, throat or airways in your nose vibrating as you breathe.

"It happens because these parts of your body relax and narrow when you're asleep."

Snoring can often be a significant issue for many couples (stock image). Picture: Getty

Night-time snoring affects a large proportion of the population, and the NHS reccomended advice for those hoping to stop reads: “Try to lose weight if you're overweight. Sleep on your side – try taping a tennis ball to the back of your sleepwear, or buy a special pillow or bed wedge to help keep you on your side.

Read more: Nursery school slammed for notice which demands parents 'get off their phones'

“Consider asking your partner to use earplugs if your snoring affects their sleep.”

If you are concerned about your snoring, you can visit your GP - who may refer you for further testing.

For more information on snoring, visit the NHS website.

NOW READ:

Plumbers warn public not to use popular toilet cleaning hack