Nursery school slammed for notice which demands parents 'get off their phones'

The school has divided parents' opinions on the rules as some say it's a bit inappropriate.

A notice on the wall of one nursery has angered parents, as it asks them to get off their phone and pay attention to their children.

The notice was posted on social media by one mum, who is from America, after she saw it when picking up her child from the daycare.

The rather passive-aggressive note was printed on a sheet of A4 and stuck up for parents to read, and it has taken a few aback by its brashness.

It reads: "“You are picking up your child! GET OFF YOUR PHONE!!!! Your child is happy to see you!

"Are you happy to see your child??

“We have seen children trying to hand their parents their work they completed and the parents is on the phone.

“We have heard a child say ‘mommy, mommy, mommy…’ and the parents is paying more attention to their phone than their own child.

“It is appalling. Get off your phone!!”

The post of the notice was originally shared in 2017, when it was taken, but it has recently been making the rounds again on Facebook, sparking debates amongst parents around the world.

Many agreed with the rather rudely-worded post, however, plenty disagreed with it, admitting that they were sick of being told how to parent.

One wrote: “You people realize they're taking the kids home with them, right.

“Where they'll tend to homework, dinner, and all the important things.

"Perhaps worry about your own self and I'll worry about mine.”

Another parent added: “A place of business should be professional and not try and school you on how to parent.

"You don't know a stranger's reason for being on their phone.”

While a third wrote: “As a Mom, I have heard quite enough of other people's opinions on how to raise my kids, what I should and shouldn't be doing with them and generally every ones opinion on if I'm doing it right or not.”