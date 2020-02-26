Nursery school slammed for notice which demands parents 'get off their phones'

26 February 2020, 16:23

The school has posted the notice for parents to stop using their phones
The school has posted the notice for parents to stop using their phones. Picture: Getty
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The school has divided parents' opinions on the rules as some say it's a bit inappropriate.

A notice on the wall of one nursery has angered parents, as it asks them to get off their phone and pay attention to their children.

The notice was posted on social media by one mum, who is from America, after she saw it when picking up her child from the daycare.

READ MORE: Furious mum blasts 'weird' parents who buy their children Valentine's Day gifts

The US nursery school came under fire for the post
The US nursery school came under fire for the post. Picture: Getty

The rather passive-aggressive note was printed on a sheet of A4 and stuck up for parents to read, and it has taken a few aback by its brashness.

It reads: "“You are picking up your child! GET OFF YOUR PHONE!!!! Your child is happy to see you!

"Are you happy to see your child??

“We have seen children trying to hand their parents their work they completed and the parents is on the phone.

“We have heard a child say ‘mommy, mommy, mommy…’ and the parents is paying more attention to their phone than their own child.

“It is appalling. Get off your phone!!”

The notice really riled people up
The notice really riled people up. Picture: Facebook

The post of the notice was originally shared in 2017, when it was taken, but it has recently been making the rounds again on Facebook, sparking debates amongst parents around the world.

Many agreed with the rather rudely-worded post, however, plenty disagreed with it, admitting that they were sick of being told how to parent.

One wrote: “You people realize they're taking the kids home with them, right.

“Where they'll tend to homework, dinner, and all the important things.

"Perhaps worry about your own self and I'll worry about mine.”

Parents weren't happy with the nursery school
Parents weren't happy with the nursery school. Picture: Getty

Another parent added: “A place of business should be professional and not try and school you on how to parent.

"You don't know a stranger's reason for being on their phone.”

While a third wrote: “As a Mom, I have heard quite enough of other people's opinions on how to raise my kids, what I should and shouldn't be doing with them and generally every ones opinion on if I'm doing it right or not.”

More Parenting

See more More Parenting

A mum has revealed her cleaning hack

Mum hailed 'genius' for transforming stained coat using mould spray and a dishwasher tablet
Three schools have closed their doors as the Coronavirus spreads across Europe

Coronavirus outbreak forces 18 UK schools to go into lockdown as death toll rises
Children under the age of 11 will not longer be taught to header in training

Children banned from heading footballs during training, new FA guidelines state
The mother has shared plenty of tips for managing life at home

Stay-at-home mum reveals exactly how she 'stays sane' parenting her two children
Stacey's clever crayon organisation idea

Super organised Stacey Solomon shares brilliant crayon hack that keeps kids’ craft stuff neat

Trending on Heart

Ellie Goulding

Award season hair and beauty 2020: All the trends celebrities ares sporting on the red carpet

Beauty

Scotland will make history if the legislation is passed

Scotland close to providing free sanitary products to all following new legislation
Sid Owen was hit in the head by a golf ball while on holiday in Thailand

Eastenders star Sid Owen has jaw shattered and six teeth smashed out by a golf ball on Thailand holiday

TV & Movies

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby left baffled as tree whisperer 'interviews' Allerton Oak on This Morning

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby left baffled as tree whisperer 'interviews' Allerton Oak on This Morning

This Morning

Honey Ross

Jonathan Ross' daughter Honey speaks out on body confidence and activism

Celebrities

British holidaymakers in Tenerife appeared on This Morning

Brits in Coronavirus Tenerife hotel lockdown speak out for the first time

TV & Movies