Furious mum blasts 'weird' parents who buy their children Valentine's cards

The mum from Plymouth has claimed that Valentine's Day isn't for children. Picture: Getty/Funky Pigeon

The mum has claimed that Valentine's Day is a 'day for lovers and not for children'.

A mum has hit out at parents who buy their children Valentine's Day cards, arguing that supermarkets shouldn't sell cards aimed at kids.

Nicola from Plymouth claims that the day is 'for lovers and not for childen', and hit out at shops for selling cards with Frozen, Winnie The Pooh and Spiderman themes.

Valentine's Day takes place on 14 February (stock image). Picture: Getty

One of the offending cards reads: "For a special little girl, have a magical day’, while another states: "Daddy, my heart’s full of happy… and it’s all because of you!"

Read more: Mum raves about bargain £7 hairbrush from eBay that prevents detangling tantrums

Sharing her fury to Plymouth Live, she said: “Valentine’s Day is for lovers. It’s not something that you should involve children in.

"Some people might buy these cards because they think its cute, but in my opinion it's just weird.

"The children’s ones I do not think are appropriate."

Read more: Mum of boys shares tip for removing 'urine smell' from toilet - and all you'll need is shaving foam

Many retailers are selling Valentine's cards. Picture: Funky Pigeon

Click here to buy the above Valentine's card on Funky Pigeon.

She then added: "In my opinion Valentine's Day has always been about relationships and lovers, not children especially young children which I believe these cards are aimed at due to the pictures and wording."

Responding to the backlash, a Tesco spokesperson said: “We provide a range of cards so that everyone can take part in Valentine’s day.”

NOW READ:

Mum transforms son's bedroom into incredible fire station complete with pole and fire engine