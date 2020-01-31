Furious mum blasts 'weird' parents who buy their children Valentine's cards

31 January 2020, 14:21

The mum from Plymouth has claimed that Valentine's Day isn't for children
The mum from Plymouth has claimed that Valentine's Day isn't for children. Picture: Getty/Funky Pigeon

The mum has claimed that Valentine's Day is a 'day for lovers and not for children'.

A mum has hit out at parents who buy their children Valentine's Day cards, arguing that supermarkets shouldn't sell cards aimed at kids.

Nicola from Plymouth claims that the day is 'for lovers and not for childen', and hit out at shops for selling cards with Frozen, Winnie The Pooh and Spiderman themes.

Valentine's Day takes place on 14 February (stock image)
Valentine's Day takes place on 14 February (stock image). Picture: Getty

One of the offending cards reads: "For a special little girl, have a magical day’, while another states: "Daddy, my heart’s full of happy… and it’s all because of you!"

Read more: Mum raves about bargain £7 hairbrush from eBay that prevents detangling tantrums

Sharing her fury to Plymouth Live, she said: “Valentine’s Day is for lovers. It’s not something that you should involve children in.

"Some people might buy these cards because they think its cute, but in my opinion it's just weird.

"The children’s ones I do not think are appropriate."

Read more: Mum of boys shares tip for removing 'urine smell' from toilet - and all you'll need is shaving foam

Many retailers are selling Valentine's cards
Many retailers are selling Valentine's cards. Picture: Funky Pigeon

Click here to buy the above Valentine's card on Funky Pigeon.

She then added: "In my opinion Valentine's Day has always been about relationships and lovers, not children especially young children which I believe these cards are aimed at due to the pictures and wording."

Responding to the backlash, a Tesco spokesperson said: “We provide a range of cards so that everyone can take part in Valentine’s day.”

NOW READ:

Mum transforms son's bedroom into incredible fire station complete with pole and fire engine

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Being sick at work will understandably spread disease

Workplace illnesses are being spread by our disgusting office habits
A mum has shared her baby changing hack

Mum reveals genius babygrow hack that stops clothes getting messy during nappy change
The brush will transform mornings

Mum raves about bargain £7 hairbrush from eBay that prevents detangling tantrums
You don't need to splurge to completely overhaul your beauty image

How to kick-start your New Year beauty resolutions this 2020

Beauty

The woman claimed her dog prevented her from flying to Wuhan days before the outbrake

Woman's dog destroyed her passport before she travelled to Wuhan days before Coronavirus outbreak

Trending on Heart

Connor Durman opened up about Sophie Piper

Love Island's Connor Durman won't give up hope of Sophie Piper romance - and can't wait to meet her family

TV & Movies

Who is The Masked Singer's Queen Bee?

Who is Queen Bee? Theories on the identity of The Masked Singer contestant

TV & Movies

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway is back

Ant and Dec reveal first trailer for new Saturday Night Takeaway series after two year break

Celebrities

Pepper pig actress Harley Bird has quit

Peppa Pig actress Harley Bird quits voiceover role after 13 years... despite making £1,000 an hour

TV & Movies

The Masked Singer's Unicorn

Is John Barrowman on The Masked Singer? viewers convinced he's The Unicorn

TV & Movies

Nadia Sawalha's husband has opened up about his issues with alcohol on Loose Women

Nadia Sawalha's husband opens up about alcohol issues and drink-driving arrest on Loose Women

Celebrities