Mum raves about bargain £7 hairbrush from eBay that prevents detangling tantrums

31 January 2020, 12:38

The brush will transform mornings
The brush will transform mornings. Picture: Getty
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

It's an absolute steal and will make life a lot easier for parents whose children have long hair!

Anyone with young children will relate to the horror of having to brush their youngsters' hair in the morning - and the tantrums that come along with it!

Well fear no more, as a mum has shared her amazing online find after she discovered a cut-price hairbrush that easily detangles her daughter's hair.

READ MORE: Barbie unveils new range which aims to diversify the dolls, including one with no hair

The brush is an absolute bargain
The brush is an absolute bargain. Picture: Getty

She took to social media to share her eBay purchase, which only set her back £6.95, and it's made such a difference to her kid's tresses.

Choosing the right brush is essential if you want to avoid tears, but this one's got some rave reviews.

Writing in the Facebook group Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK, the mum gushed: ""I would like to say a big thank you to the person that shared the post about this brush.

The brushes are available in a number of colours
The brushes are available in a number of colours. Picture: eBay

"It's worked wonders with my wee girl's hair - with no more tantrums.

"Having about the brush based on another user's recommendation, the mum has been blown away with how good a job the soft pin bristles work at getting out knots.

"Best £6.95 I've ever spent! Got mine from eBay x"

Head Jog 08 Eco Friendly Bio-Material Straw Brushes, £6.95 from eBay - buy now

The light purple brush looks pretty much like any other detangling brush, but what makes it special is that it's eco-friendly and is made of straw and rice husk, which makes the brush more flexible.

It's also available in four different colours, pink, green, blue and yellow - so you can pick depending on who it's for!

