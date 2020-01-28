Barbie unveils new diverse range of dolls including one in a wheelchair and another with vitiligo

28 January 2020, 13:26

The brilliant new range is fully inclusive and is an important introduction
The brilliant new range is fully inclusive and is an important introduction. Picture: Mattel

The brilliant new range of dolls is a huge step in the right direction for the company.

A brand new collection of dolls is set to be introduced to Barbie's range, which will mark a significant step in the right direction for the dolls' creator, Mattel.

The toy manufacturing company has been heavily criticised in the past for depicting the popular doll as a "perfect" version of a women - a lot of its dolls being criticised as sexist.

READ MORE: Barbie's parent company Mattel introduce gender-free dolls

The new dolls aim to diversify their toy range
The new dolls aim to diversify their toy range. Picture: Mattel

However, these new dolls will mark a huge introduction of diversity in their range which is definitely needed and has been well-received.

Mattel said it wants to provide a "multi-dimensional view of beauty and fashion" and "represent global diversity and inclusivity".

The range includes different races, sizes, one with the skin condition vitiligo, one in a wheelchair, one without hair and another with a prosthetic limb.

Disabled Barbies are in the range too
Disabled Barbies are in the range too. Picture: Mattel/Barbie

The company said that the doll with no hair is important: "if a girl is experiencing hair loss for any reason, she can see herself reflected in the line.

"A prototype was debuted on Barbie's Instagram channel last year, becoming the channel's most liked post ever."

The new introduction is a part of Mattel's efforts to make their toys more representative.

One of the dolls has the skin condition vitiligo
One of the dolls has the skin condition vitiligo. Picture: Mattel
Male dolls are also represented
Male dolls are also represented. Picture: Mattel

And it's not just female dolls that are being introduced, the new range is absolutely huge and will have both male, female and genderless dolls.

Every size, race and hairstyle will be introduced to the range, and loads of bright and funky fashion items too.

We're so glad to see such a representation!

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

There has been outrage over a video shared from an airplane

'Sickening' video sees airplane passenger pick dead skin off their foot next to another flyer
You will no longer be able to use 'simple' passcodes

'Easy' passwords banned for smartphones as part of major crackdown on spy hacking
Holly Willoughby's dress is from Whistles

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £179 denim midi dress from Whistles

Celebrities

Mums, Dads and grandparents have been raving about the genius product

Parents are raving about Aldi's £14.99 adult and child toilet seat, perfect for toilet training
The best flowers to get your other half this Valentine's Day

Valentine’s Day flowers: The best bouquets and where to get them this year

Trending on Heart

Jamie Oliver is looking for takeaway lovers

Jamie Oliver is on the hunt for takeaway lovers to star in an exciting new TV show

TV & Movies

The Pussycat Dolls are back after 10 years away

The Pussycat Dolls tour 2020: Dates, venues and how to get tickets to US girlband's comeback shows

Events

Whitney Dean goes up against Leo King

EastEnders’ Whitney Dean spoilers: What to look out for as Leo King storyline meets dramatic finale

TV & Movies

James Jordan has waded into the Dancing On Ice drama

Former Dancing On Ice winner James Jordan takes swipe at Caprice amid Hamish split controversy

TV & Movies

Justin Timberlake shared an emotional post for his friend

Justin Timberlake shares heartbreaking tribute to friend Kobe Bryant following his tragic death

Music

This Morning viewers were shocked by Iris' confession

Holly Willoughby shocked as lovestruck pensioner, 80, shares graphic details about sex with Egyptian toyboy, 35

This Morning