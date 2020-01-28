Barbie unveils new diverse range of dolls including one in a wheelchair and another with vitiligo

The brilliant new range is fully inclusive and is an important introduction. Picture: Mattel

The brilliant new range of dolls is a huge step in the right direction for the company.

A brand new collection of dolls is set to be introduced to Barbie's range, which will mark a significant step in the right direction for the dolls' creator, Mattel.

The toy manufacturing company has been heavily criticised in the past for depicting the popular doll as a "perfect" version of a women - a lot of its dolls being criticised as sexist.

The new dolls aim to diversify their toy range. Picture: Mattel

However, these new dolls will mark a huge introduction of diversity in their range which is definitely needed and has been well-received.

Mattel said it wants to provide a "multi-dimensional view of beauty and fashion" and "represent global diversity and inclusivity".

The range includes different races, sizes, one with the skin condition vitiligo, one in a wheelchair, one without hair and another with a prosthetic limb.

Disabled Barbies are in the range too. Picture: Mattel/Barbie

The company said that the doll with no hair is important: "if a girl is experiencing hair loss for any reason, she can see herself reflected in the line.

"A prototype was debuted on Barbie's Instagram channel last year, becoming the channel's most liked post ever."

The new introduction is a part of Mattel's efforts to make their toys more representative.

One of the dolls has the skin condition vitiligo. Picture: Mattel

Male dolls are also represented. Picture: Mattel

And it's not just female dolls that are being introduced, the new range is absolutely huge and will have both male, female and genderless dolls.

Every size, race and hairstyle will be introduced to the range, and loads of bright and funky fashion items too.

We're so glad to see such a representation!