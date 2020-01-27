Mum of boys shares tip for removing 'urine smell' from toilet - and all you'll need is shaving foam

The mum has revealed how to get rid of the lingering 'urine smell' round the toilet - and all you'll need is shaving foam.

A mum has shared a handy tip for ridding her toilet of lingering urine smell, revealing that she douses the area in shaving foam.

Candace Reicker, who is a mum to young boys, shared her handy hack on Facebook, revealing that covering the 'splash zone' in shaving foam lifts away those hard-to-rid urine splashes.

She wrote: "Are you a #BoyMom? Well if so here’s ur tip! classic foam shaving cream removes the smell of urine from your bathroom flooring and trim around toilet!"

The post, which was shared in November 2018, has been circulating social media again - and racked up 286,000 shares, 27,000 likes and 625 comments.

Many mums have commented their approval of the post, agreeing that the hack 'really works'.

One mum said: "I used to put my boys in the bathroom with soap buckets and they scrubbed that mess. Lol they didn’t make such a mess anymore."

Another added: "this really works" and "thank you for sharing. That’s a tough smell to get out."

