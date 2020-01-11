Mum shares genius hack to keep bins smelling fresh using just a sanitary towel and Zoflora

A Mrs Hinch fan shares her hack for keeping bins smelling fresh. Picture: Getty/Instagram/MrsHinchHome

Inspired by clean-fluencer Mrs Hinch, the fan posted her tip for bins on a social media group.

Using sanitary towels and a splash of Fabulosa, a disinfectant similar to Zoflora, favoured by Mrs Hinch, aka Sophie Hinchcliffe, her bins stay fresh and give off a pleasant scent every time they are opened.



The fan shared her tip on a Facebook group Mrs Hinch Made Me Do It according to The Sun, which reported the post had hundreds of likes and commenters saying they do the same.



One person did add, "Could you imagine having visitors over and them opening the bin to check something only to come across a pad stuck to the lid?"



With someone else noting, "You can get black pantyliners spray one of those and it wouldn't stand out as much."



Mrs Hinch fans are sharing their inspired budget-busting cleaning tips online. One mum transformed dirty pans with Mrs Hinch's favourite 89p Home Bargains Spray.



