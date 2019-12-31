Mum transforms filthy oven door in minutes with 'incredible' £1 paste

The busy mum-of-five got the glass sparking clean with the £1 formula. Picture: Facebook / Mrs Hinch cleaning tips new

The Mrs Hinch fan transformed her grease-caked cooker with the bargain formula – and didn't have to spend hours scrubbing.

A mother-of-five has revealed exactly how she transformed her filthy oven doors in a matter of minutes with just one application of an "incredible" bargain paste.

Instead of scrubbing the glass for hours on end, the busy parent explained it was a "miracle" £1 cleaning formula that blasted through the tough layers of caked-on grime left over from family meals.

The Mrs Hinch fan shared a before photo of her filthy oven door. Picture: Facebook / Mrs Hinch cleaning tips new

Taking to social media to share her time-saving hack on Facebook group Mrs Hinch Cleaning Tips, she posted impressive before and after pictures online, which showed the glass covered in grease, being cleaned, and then the sparkling result.

The savvy mother wrote: "I am totally ashamed of how bad my cooker got... I have five kids! Three babies under the age of 3.

"Work full-time, by the time I get home, cook tea, do packed lunches - I never wiped my oven door over."

However, she needn't have worried because she told group members that using just a pink Poundland sponge and a coat of cult Stardrops product 'The Pink Stuff', her dirty doors came up gleaming.

She smothered all the glass with the budget formula. Picture: Facebook / Mrs Hinch cleaning tips new

Fellow cleaning enthusiasts were impressed by the squeaky clean outcome and commented on her dramatic snaps via social media.

One wrote: "Wow you're a supermum - the oven looks amazing!"

"Pink Stuff is incredible - especially for the price," added a second.

While a third said: "Wow - I need some of this pink stuff in my life."

The oven doors were sparkling clean just a matter of minutes later. Picture: Facebook / Mrs Hinch cleaning tips new

The Pink Stuff is available to buy in Poundland, Sainsbury's and plenty of other stores across the country.

It's environmentally non-toxic, uses 99% natural ingredients, isn't tested on animals, and will set you back less than a bag of chips.

According to Star Brands, the company who make the popular product, the paste is a "hardworking, cream cleaner" that is "designed to help you remove stains from around the home whilst being gentle on surfaces".

Not only does the vegetable oil-based formula work on greasy leftover food stains, it can also be used on saucepans, cooker tops, sinks, barbecues, ceramic tiles, glass, showers, garden furniture, paintwork, boats, brass, rust, and more.