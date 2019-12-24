Mum reveals genius hack that rids filthy white trainers of tough dirt and grime

One woman has come up with a genius solution for revamping an old pair of sneakers. Picture: Trr Lge / Facebook

The savvy mother transformed a pair of mucky, stained sneakers into dazzling white shoes that look brand new.

A woman has revealed how she transformed a pair of grime-covered white trainers into sparking stainless shoes that look brand new.

The savvy mum posted the sneaker-cleaning hack on 'Mrs Hinch Made Me Do It' – a Facebook page where scrubbing enthusiasts share their household tips and tricks – and impressed group members with a photo of the dazzling, crisp Nike's.

Sharing the remarkable before and after images with the gang of Hinchers on social media, the woman wrote: "That was a successful attempt at saving trainers."

Read more: Mum uses life-size cardboard cut-out of herself to convince child she's in the room

A mother has shared her cleaning tips for making filthy white trainers look brand new. Picture: Trr Lge / Facebook

Explaining how she managed to transform the filthy footwear into squeaky clean kicks, she continued: "I took the laces out and put them in bleach and oxi stain remover with boiling water.

"I sprayed the trainers with Elbow Grease then put them in the sink with scalding water and bleach and scrubbed with a Minky. I then put them in the washing machine.

"I rinsed the laces then bleached them and scrubbed with a tooth brush then put them in a jug with bleach and boiling water. That's it."

The snap received over 1.3k 'likes', with people praising the woman for her impressive efforts.

One wrote: "They look like a brand new pair."

While a second said: "That’s amazing!!!!!"

"Love this," added another.

Read more: Woman reveals genius limescale hack which transforms dirty taps in seconds using 2p coin

However, some hit back at the laboured process she went through to revamp the white trainers and claimed there was a much easier way to bring them back to life.

"The washing machine.....that's what I do and they come up like new," said one unimpressed Facebook user.

The news comes after a woman recently revealed another "genius" hack – this time keeping your vacuum cleaner smelling fresh, all for just £2.

Also a fan of Instagram cleaning sensation Mrs Hinch, she explained that to give your equipment a delicious whiff you should clip a car air freshener on the vent at the back of your hoover.

That's one sure-fire way to keep your carpets fragrant!