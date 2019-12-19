Woman reveals ‘genius’ hack that keeps your vacuum cleaner smelling fresh for just £2

This air freshener hack will leave your vacuum smelling fresh. Picture: Getty Images/Tesco

This cleaning hack for your smelly hoover is life-changing.

While giving your carpet a quick vacuum usually helps to keep your home looking clean and tidy, sometimes it has the opposite effect.

Whether you’ve accidentally sucked up some old food, or it’s clogged up with pet hair, there are plenty of reasons why your appliance might not be as fresh as it once was.

But now one woman has revealed her clever hack which keeps her hoover smelling brand new, using just a clip on car air freshener.

Writing in the Facebook group Hinch Army Cleaning Tips, a user reached out for help with her brand new Henry Hoover.

You can use a car air freshener to keep your vacuum smelling nice. Picture: Getty Images

She said: ”My Henry hoover stinks. I’ve changed the bag but still smells. It’s only a few months old 😭”

To which another woman replied: “I have a clip on car air freshener (ones that go on air vents) on my Henry at the vent on the back.”

Other users quickly hailed the hack as ”genius”, while another person agreed: “put car air fresheners or smellys on the filter and it always smells nice.”

You can pick up clip on car air fresheners from plenty of supermarkets, with Tesco selling Febreeze ones for just £2 right now.

Tesco is selling car air fresheners for £2. Picture: Tesco

Elsewhere on the post, there were plenty of other suggestions as to how the woman could keep her hoover fresh.

Someone else suggested brushing the filter with diluted fabric conditioner after cleaning, while a third said they use talcum powder.

This comes after another Mrs Hinch fan shared a handy trick she uses to rid her taps of limescale in seconds.

Also writing on Mrs Hinch Army Cleaning Tips Facebook page, the woman revealed she only needed a 2p coin to totally transform the metal spout.

A woman got rid of her limescale with a 2p coin. Picture: Facebook

She explained: "The 2p tip completely works! And not much hassle!

"To remove just literally scrape the tap with the 2p and it comes right off!

"As people have said, literally get a 2p and scrape your tap. It will chip off! Then I've wiped with a dry kitchen towel."

The ‘before’ snap shows sees the tap covered in crusty limescale, while the ‘after’ photo sees it looking sparkling new, with not an inch of dirt in sight.