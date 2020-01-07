Mum transforms dirty pans to sparkling clean using Mrs Hinch's favourite 89p Home Bargains spray

7 January 2020, 12:06

Mrs Hinch loves the cleaning spray that cleaned these pans
Mrs Hinch loves the cleaning spray that cleaned these pans. Picture: Facebook
By Mared Parry

The tip was shared in a cleaning lovers' group, where members gushed over the incredible results.

One thrifty mum revealed her amazing idea that she's picked up from watching Mrs Hinch's Instagram stories, and the results are mind-blowing.

The cleaning lover's cookware was covered in grease and dirty, but she couldn't afford a new set of pots and pans so decided to put the clean-fluencer's favourite cream cleaner to the test.

Her grimy pots and pans needed replacing but she couldn't afford it
Her grimy pots and pans needed replacing but she couldn't afford it. Picture: Facebook

Posting in the Facebook group Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK, she revealed she decided to tackle the grease and grime herself and managed to pick up a bottle of The Pink Stuff in Home Bargains for only 89p.

The product is often mentioned by Internet cleaning sensation, Mrs Hinch, and she cites it as one of her favourites.

The mum shared before and after snaps of her cleaning handiwork with the product, and revealed the impressive transformation on Facebook.

The Pink Stuff is only 89p at Home Bargains
The Pink Stuff is only 89p at Home Bargains. Picture: Facebook

She wrote: "Ok it's not fantastic can’t afford a new frying pan and my one desperately needed a clean.

“Nothing would work on it apart from the pink stuff 89p in Home Bargains and I have a sort of clean frying pan.

“Was a pain to do though and had to get a blunt knife as well to get the tiny bits off but it's better than it was before.”

She coated the pans and gave them a good scrub
She coated the pans and gave them a good scrub. Picture: Facebook
The frying pan looked brand new after
The frying pan looked brand new after. Picture: Facebook

The post in the group attracted over a thousand likes from excited members who were blown away over how well the cream cleaner had worked.

One person said: “Wow!!! U did a fantastic job u must have been doing that for ages.”

Another wrote: “I love this stuff! It's amazing!”

One added: “Looks great!” while another praised:  “You did a great job.”

While another person raved: “That’s absolutely brilliant.”

