Experts reveal there’s no need to store your tomato Ketchup in the fridge

4 March 2020, 12:31 | Updated: 4 March 2020, 12:36

Should tomato ketchup be kept in the fridge?
Should tomato ketchup be kept in the fridge? Picture: Getty Images

A debate has broken out over which condiments should be in the fridge...

If you automatically reach for the fridge after every time you use tomato Ketchup, it turns out you could be wasting your time.

Despite many families thinking it will help the condiment last longer, storing ketchup in the fridge is actually totally unnecessary.

Which? have compiled a long list of the most popular sauces and pickles in British homes to find out what can be kept at room temperature.

Experts have revealed what condiments should be in the fridge
Experts have revealed what condiments should be in the fridge. Picture: Getty Images

And while egg-based items such as salad cream and mayonnaise should be kept refrigerated, Ketchup is fine to be kept in the cupboard because vinegar and naturally acidic tomatoes help preserve it.

Brown HP Sauce, honey, Branston Pickle, mango chutney, soy sauce and malt vinegar are all fine to be stored in the cupboard too.

The consumer group said: “We discovered a lot of confusion, misinformation and downright bad habits — including ones that could be putting their health at risk.”

A survey of 444 of Which? Members found just one in five Brits check labels to see where their favourite items should be stored and for how long.

While manufacturers have to put storage guidance on products, many customers just look at "best before" and "use by" labels to check when they have to eat it by.

Which? added: “Homes are warmer by four degrees Celsius than they were in 1970, so bear this in mind if you’re still making decisions about where to store food – fridge or cupboard – based on what you’ve always done.”

While keeping these items cool isn’t required, it is down to personal taste as many prefer their Ketchup served cold.

Ketchup manufacturer Heinz' states: "Because of its natural acidity, Heinz Ketchup is shelf-stable. However, its stability after opening can be affected by storage conditions. We recommend that this product, like any processed food, be refrigerated after opening. Refrigeration will maintain the best product quality after opening."

