Nestlé announce a new Quality Street product for the first time in 85 years

By Alice Dear

Quality Street fans can now enjoy the sweet treats all year round.

Nestlé have just announced a new Quality Street product for the first time in 85 years.

Quality Street are currently only bought out around Christmas when families and friends indulge in the chocolate toffee finger, the orange creme and the orange chocolate crunch.

But now, you'll be able to get your Quality Street fix all year round with the Quality Street Intrigue.

Quality Street Intrigue's come in three flavours; Salted Caramel Truffles, Praline Truffles and Orange Truffles, and available in 200g boxes from Asda and Morrisons.

Rebecca Holt, Brand Manager for Quality Street, said of the new release: "Quality Street is a much-loved UK brand; and we know many fans would love to enjoy more of it all year round.

"That’s why we've created a product that will enable consumers to experience Quality Street in a brand-new way.

"With Intrigue, we've taken the essence of Quality Street and added a contemporary twist.

"Intrigue combines classic Quality Street elements such as praline, caramel and fruit, with a delicious truffle centre."

The announcement was made on social media this week, with Quality Street tweeting: "Something special for someone special this spring!

"Introducing our new Intrigue Truffles in 3 delicious flavours. Find our Orange truffles exclusively in Asda and our Salted Caramel & Praline milk chocolate Truffles in Asda & Morrisons!"

Chocolate lovers are already jumping at the chance to get their hands on them, with one commenting: "Oh my these look amazing!"

Another added: "OMG Praline truffles!!"

