Opal Fruits are making a comeback for a limited time - 22 years after changing to Starburst

Opal fruits are returning to the UK. Picture: Mars

Poundland, B&M, Home Bargains, Iceland, Savers and The Range will be selling the retro sweets.

Sweet lovers rejoice, because Opal fruits are now making a comeback after 22 years.

Starting next month, Mars has confirmed the retro treat will be returning to UK stores. But you’ll have to get in quick, because they’ll be on sale for a limited time only.

The chews were launched in 1960, but their name was changed in 1998 to Starburst to match what they were called in the US at the time.

The only other difference is that Starburst includes a lemon and lime sweet and a blackcurrant flavour, while Opal fruits originally came in strawberry, lemon, orange and lime.

According to The Sun, the old school sweets will be sold in 152g packets in your favourite high street stores such as Poundland, B&M, Home Bargains, Iceland, Savers and The Range.

Read More: Rare Paddington Bear 50p coin sells for whopping £300 on eBay

They have an RRP of £1, however this could vary from shop to shop.

While it’s unclear when they will launch, Mars confirmed the first batch will roll out on February 24, which means we have just one month to wait.

Read More: Footage of man cheating with mystery woman caught on football kiss cam goes viral

Poundland also said they expect to stock the sweets for “eight to ten weeks”.

This isn’t the first time the sweets have been reintroduced, as back in 2008 they were sold for a 12-week stint.

Hannah Jackson, senior brand manager at Mars, told The Sun: “I’m delighted that Opal Fruits are making a special return to British shelves.

“Bringing back the original flavours is sure to bring a smile to the faces of retro treat lovers across the nation. Be quick, though – they won’t be available for long!”

And those with a sweet tooth have been quick to comment on the news, as one excited Instagram user wrote: “Opal fruits loved them as a kid in 60s and 70s.”

“OMG ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” said another, while a third added: “Loved Opal Fruits. Starburst was never quite the same.”

And a fourth agreed: “I never really got used to calling them starburst so this makes me so happy!”

Vegans will also be chuffed as it’s thought the old recipes are free of animal products, just as Starburst are.