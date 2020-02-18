How to order Starbucks' Instagrammable 'orange drink' from their secret menu

The orange drink is the newest Starbucks craze. Picture: PA/TotallyTheBomb

The tasty drink is unlike anything you've seen on their main menu and everyone's gone mad for it on Instagram.

Starbucks' menu is already pretty impressive and the popular high street coffee shop chain has something for everyone's taste.

However, if you're a true super-fan of the chain, you'll know all about the 'secret menu' and all of the amazing creations you can order at your local branches.

The store has a secret menu of drinks you can ask for. Picture: Getty

It's not an official menu written by the company, rather a list of different drinks that Starbucks staff and regular customers have devised and figured out you can order if you make some very specific requests.

It's all down to what the branch you're in has in terms of ingredients, but one drink that everyone's been talking about recently is the 'orange drink'.

Everyone's heard about the 'pink drink' which is a berry-tasting Frappuccino, but the orange drink apparently tastes like a "gummy peach ring"... delicious.

Secret menu enthusiasts TotallyTheBomb devised this all-new recipe that sounds like heaven on earth and have made it their mission to create a drink for every colour of the rainbow.

How to order the orange drink:

Ask for a venti size cup

Ask for half-sweet Black Tea Lemonade

Add peach tea

Add a splash of soy milk (or whatever milk you prefer)

Ask for it over ice.

If the orange drink doesn't tickle your fancy but you want to try out something a little bit different during your next visit to Starbucks, check out the recipes below.

How to order the pink drink:

Ask for a strawberry acai refresher (or the Shaken Hibiscus Infusion, in the UK), made with coconut milk instead of water

Add a scoop of strawberries

Have over ice

How to order the violet drink:

Ask for a Very Berry Hibiscus Refresher (or the Blackberry Mojito Green Tea, in the UK), made with coconut milk instead of water

Add a scoop of blackberries

Have over ice