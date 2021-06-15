Christian Eriksen shares health update from hospital bed following cardiac arrest

Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark's first game of the Euros. Picture: Getty/Instagram-Christian Eriksen

By Alice Dear

Christian Eriksen posted a picture from his hospital bed just days after suffering a cardiac arrest on the football pitch of the Euros.

Christian Eriksen, 29, has updated fans on his current condition just three days after the he suffered a cardiac arrest during a game.

The Danish football player collapsed on the pitch just before half time, during Denmark's first game of the Euros.

Christian was given CPR on the football pitch before a defibrillator was used to bring his heartbeat back.

Now, just three days after the incident, Christian has reassured his fans he is doing "okay".

Christian Eriksen looked in good health as he shared a selfie from hospital. Picture: Instagram/Christian Eriksen

The footballer – who previously played for Inter Milan and Tottenham Hotspur – shared a selfie from his hospital bed on his Instagram page, which he captioned with a health update.

Christian wrote: "Hello everyone. Big thanks for your sweet and amazing greetings and messages from all around the world. It means a lot to me and my family.

Christian said he was doing "fine" considering what had happened. Picture: Instagram/Christian Eriksen

"I'm fine - under the circumstances. I still have to go through some examinations at the hospital, but I feel okay.

"Now, I will cheer on the boys on the Denmark team in the next matches. Play for all of Denmark. Best, Christian".

Christian Eriksen collapsed on the football pitch just before half time on Saturday. Picture: Getty

This update comes after the Danish football team's doctor revealed that the player was "gone" for sometime following the cardiac arrest.

Morten Boesen said in a statement on Sunday: "He was gone. We did cardiac resuscitation, it was a cardiac arrest.

“How close were we to losing him? I don’t know, but we got him back after one defib, so that’s quite fast.”

“We don’t have any explanation why it happened. The details about what happened I am not quite sure of because I am not a cardiologist, I will leave that to the experts. I didn’t see it live, only on screens afterwards.”