Christian Eriksen shares health update from hospital bed following cardiac arrest

15 June 2021, 11:42

Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark's first game of the Euros
Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark's first game of the Euros. Picture: Getty/Instagram-Christian Eriksen
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Christian Eriksen posted a picture from his hospital bed just days after suffering a cardiac arrest on the football pitch of the Euros.

Christian Eriksen, 29, has updated fans on his current condition just three days after the he suffered a cardiac arrest during a game.

The Danish football player collapsed on the pitch just before half time, during Denmark's first game of the Euros.

Christian was given CPR on the football pitch before a defibrillator was used to bring his heartbeat back.

Now, just three days after the incident, Christian has reassured his fans he is doing "okay".

Christian Eriksen looked in good health as he shared a selfie from hospital
Christian Eriksen looked in good health as he shared a selfie from hospital. Picture: Instagram/Christian Eriksen

The footballer – who previously played for Inter Milan and Tottenham Hotspur – shared a selfie from his hospital bed on his Instagram page, which he captioned with a health update.

Christian wrote: "Hello everyone. Big thanks for your sweet and amazing greetings and messages from all around the world. It means a lot to me and my family.

Christian said he was doing "fine" considering what had happened
Christian said he was doing "fine" considering what had happened. Picture: Instagram/Christian Eriksen

"I'm fine - under the circumstances. I still have to go through some examinations at the hospital, but I feel okay.

"Now, I will cheer on the boys on the Denmark team in the next matches. Play for all of Denmark. Best, Christian".

Christian Eriksen collapsed on the football pitch just before half time on Saturday
Christian Eriksen collapsed on the football pitch just before half time on Saturday. Picture: Getty

This update comes after the Danish football team's doctor revealed that the player was "gone" for sometime following the cardiac arrest.

Morten Boesen said in a statement on Sunday: "He was gone. We did cardiac resuscitation, it was a cardiac arrest.

“How close were we to losing him? I don’t know, but we got him back after one defib, so that’s quite fast.”

“We don’t have any explanation why it happened. The details about what happened I am not quite sure of because I am not a cardiologist, I will leave that to the experts. I didn’t see it live, only on screens afterwards.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Queen may attend Royal Ascot this year, however, it has not been confirmed

Is the Queen going to Royal Ascot this year?

Royals

Spyware firm NSO's owner close to resolving fate after internal bust-up

UK & World

Devil will be in the detail of Australia trade deal - this is what we know so far

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Full list of Too Hot To Handle contestants

Meet the cast of Too Hot To Handle season two

TV & Movies

Aldi checkout shopping hack

Aldi shopper shares incredible hack that allows you to keep up at the speedy checkout

Lifestyle

We've got some brilliant boozy and foodie gift ideas for Father's Day

Father's Day alcohol and food gifts: From whisky and cocktail kits, to red wine and cheese

Lifestyle

Sex and the City is getting a reboot

Sex and the City reboot: Release date, cast and spoilers revealed

TV & Movies

The creator of Devil Wears Prada has teased a movie sequel

The Devil Wears Prada creator says 'discussions' have happened about a film sequel

TV & Movies

Looking for some baby name inspo? Read on...

The most popular baby names of 2021 revealed - with Lily taking the top spot for girls

Lifestyle